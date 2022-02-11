Arkansas-Auburn thriller peaks at 1.96 million viewers

ESPN2 registered its largest television audience for a regular-season college basketball game in more than three years Tuesday night when Arkansas defeated No. 1 Auburn at Walton Arena in Fayetteville.

According to ESPN's public relations department, the audience for the game peaked at 1.96 million viewers during overtime. The Razorbacks won 80-76.

Arkansas fans stormed the court as the final buzzer sounded, a celebration that was replayed on highlight shows into the following day. The Razorbacks were fined $250,000 by the SEC office for the fans coming onto the floor.

ESPN2 averaged 999,000 viewers each time the audience size was measured, according to figures posted at ShowBuzzDaily.com. It was the second-most watched college basketball game of the night, just behind the average of 1.03 million for Illinois-Purdue on ESPN.

According to ESPN PR, it was the most-watched game on ESPN2 since December 2018.