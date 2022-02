Benton, circa 1960: A 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air was parked near the flagpole at the new Senior High School built for white students. Benton’s population had passed 7,000, and the state was investing $207 per student per year, helping support the average annual teacher’s salary of $3,293. A portion of this school building survives, incorporated into the modern campus in the booming bedroom community of about 35,000. Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203

Benton, circa 1960: A 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air was parked near the flagpole at the new Senior High School built for white students. Benton's population had passed 7,000, and the state was investing $207 per student per year, helping support the average annual teacher's salary of $3,293. A portion of this school building survives, incorporated into the modern campus in the booming bedroom community of about 35,000. Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203

Print Headline: Arkansas Postcard Past

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content