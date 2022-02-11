Arkansas reports 40 more covid deaths as Pulaski County sees 100,000th case

Arkansas' death toll from covid-19, as tracked by the Arkansas Department of Health, rose by 40 on Friday, the same day in which Pulaski County's 100,000th case of the virus was recorded.

However, the number of people hospitalized with the virus in the state fell by 19, to 1,238. It was the 11th consecutive day of fewer covid hospitalizations.

Since the pandemic reached Arkansas in March 2020, the Health Department has reported 9,977 covid deaths, including the 40 reported Friday. Gov. Asa Hutchinson said during his weekly briefing Thursday that "it will not be very many days until we reach the 10,000 mark in terms of Arkansans who have died of covid."

The state's count of total cases rose by 1,947, an increase that was larger by 122 than the one on Thursday and by 440 than the one the previous Friday, when many testing sites were closed due to ice-covered roads.

Since the pandemic reached Arkansas, the state has reported 804,145 total cases of covid-19. Of those, 772,416 are considered recovered. Almost one in eight of those cases were reported in Pulaski County — the Health Department said Friday that the county has had 100,015 covid cases since March 2020. Of those, 95,866 are considered recovered.

The increase in cases on Friday represented a rare week-over-week uptick since a surge powered by the omicron variant peaked in the state in mid-January. However, the increase a week ago was likely depressed by a slowdown in testing and reporting due to the winter storm that hit the state.

The average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period rose Friday to 1,774, which was still down from an average of almost 3,400 a day a week earlier and an all-time high of 9,122 a day the week ending Jan. 16.

With recoveries and deaths continuing to outpace new cases, the number of cases in the state that were considered active fell by 2,758, to 21,516, its lowest level since Dec. 30.

After falling the previous five days, the number of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators rose by four, to 190.

The number of covid patients who were in intensive care fell by four, to 375. It was the fifth consecutive day of fewer covid patients in intensive care.

More details in Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.