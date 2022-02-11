The Arkansas Supreme Court released opinions Thursday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF Feb. 10, 2022

CHIEF JUSTICE JOHN DAN KEMP

CR-21-22. Cameron Scott Halliburton v. State of Arkansas, from Miller County Circuit Court. Affirmed.

JUSTICE BARBARA WEBB

CV-21-250. Bayer CropScience LP v. Glen Hooks; Michael Dougan; Pratt Remmell; Reed Storey; Tim Fisher; Victor Gray; Bland Currie; Gladys Whitney; Frances Wilson Shackleford; Adam Fisher; Guy Fisher; Paden Ball; Gale Stewart; Coy's Honey Farm, Inc.; Arkansas State Plant Board, a Division of the Arkansas Department of Agriculture; Arkansas State Plant Board Members in Their Official Capacities: Walter "Bruce" Alford; Kyle Baltz; Tommy Anderson; Reynold Meyer; Darrell Hess; Marty Eaton; Barry Walls; Terry Fuller; Mark Hopper; Brad Koen; Sam Stuckey; Terry Stephenson; Dr. Ken Korth; Dr. Nathan Slaton; Matthew Marsh; Jason Parks; Scott Milburn; Dennie Stokes; Mark Morgan; OMP Farms, LLC; Ozark Mountain Poultry, Inc.; Freedom to Farm Foundation, Inc.; Jason McGee; Tim Gannon; Leslie Brown; Hollis Mankin; FarmVoice, Inc.; Timothy Pirani; Adam Henard; and Jarred Hopper, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, Sixteenth Division. Reversed and remanded.

JUSTICE RHONDA K. WOOD

CV-21-223. Henry A. Harmon v. Kayla Noel-Emsweller, Records Supervisor, Arkansas Department of Correction; and Dexter Payne, Director, Arkansas Department of Correction, from Jefferson County Circuit Court. Affirmed.

JUSTICE SHAWN A. WOMACK

CV-21-185. Nikita Lee Mahoney, Kimberly Ann Snodgrass, Christopher Snodgrass, Detrick Brandon, Tina Marie Phares, and Dazarious Braggs, Individually and on Behalf of All Others Similarly Situated v. Mark Derrick, in His Official Capacity as District Judge for the 23rd Judicial District of the State of Arkansas, from White County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Hudson, J., concurs.

JUSTICE KAREN R. BAKER

CR-00-922. Carlos McFerrin v. State of Arkansas, from Mississippi County Circuit Court, Chickasawba District. Petitioner's pro se second petition to reinvest jurisdiction in the trial court to consider a petition for writ of error coram nobis. Petition denied.

CR-21-202. Randy William Gay v. State of Arkansas, from Garland County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Special Justice Tim Snively joins. Wood, J., not participating.

JUSTICE COURTNEY RAE HUDSON

CV-21-357. Saba K. Makkali v. State of Arkansas, from Jefferson County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Wood, Womack, and Webb, JJ., concur.