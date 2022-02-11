Cantrell Road construction project will restrict weekend access to west Little Rock neighborhood

The main way into and out of the Walton Heights/Candlewood neighborhood in west Little Rock will be closed and require a detour all weekend beginning this evening, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Southridge Drive will be closed at its intersection with Cantrell Road, also called Arkansas 10, through 5 a.m. Monday, weather permitting.

The work is associated with an $81 million project to improve the Interstate 430/Cantrell Road interchange. The contractor is Kiewit Infrastructure South of Fort Worth.

"This closure will allow for the completion of the tie-in of Southridge Drive and Cantrell Road," the department said in a news release. "The contractor has maintained communication about this closure with the Walton Heights Homeowners Association and Little Rock Fire Department Station 16." The latter is on Southridge Drive just off Cantrell Road.

Marion Gavin, a resident of the neighborhood and association board member, said residents have been kept abreast of developments on the project when it has affected the neighborhood perched on a ridge between Cantrell Road and the Arkansas River.

"They've been keeping up to date and we are keeping the residents of Walton Heights up to date," Gavin said Thursday.

The first notification was distributed about two weeks ago, she said.

The detour will direct drivers to a new road that leads down to the intersection of River Mountain Road and Arkansas 10, across from North Rodney Parham Road, according to a map of the detour the department provided.

Drivers can only turn westbound onto Cantrell Road at that intersection. To return eastbound, drivers will have to go west to the intersection of Fairview Road, head south to Pleasant Ridge Road, then bear right onto Woodland Heights Road until it ends at North Rodney Parham Road.

At that point, drivers will turn left onto North Rodney Parham Road and go north until it ends at Cantrell Road, where drivers can turn right, or east, on Cantrell Road, according to the map.

The project covers the section of Cantrell Road that crosses I-430 between Pleasant Valley and Pleasant Ridge roads. With up to 54,000 vehicles traveling it daily, it is known as the busiest noninterstate road in the state.

It is centered on a single-point urban interchange design in which the section of Cantrell Road, widened to six lanes from four, will use a ramp to carry traffic over the North Rodney Parham Road intersection rather than through it, as Cantrell does now.

The elevated roadway is similar to the ramp that carries traffic on Interstate 630 over South Shackleford Road in the I-430/I-630 interchange.

The "single point" in the interchange design would be underneath Cantrell at North Rodney Parham. One traffic signal would control traffic moving onto or off of Cantrell, allowing motorists traveling east and west on Cantrell to avoid stopping at a light to accommodate North Rodney Parham traffic. Planners identified that traffic light as a source of much of the current congestion in the corridor.