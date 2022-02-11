Today's Overall Top 10 Games

BOYS

NO. 1 NORTH LITTLE ROCK AT LITTLE ROCK CATHOLIC

WHERE Rocket Gymnasium, Little Rock

RECORDS North Little Rock 19-3, 7-0 6A-Central; Catholic 10-9, 3-4 6A-Central

COACHES North Little Rock: Johnny Rice; Catholic: Todd Ezzi

NOTEWORTHY North Little Rock is ranked No. 14 nationally in the ESPN top 15 poll. ... Catholic came up with one of its biggest wins of the season Tuesday when it won at Fort Smith Northside 54-50 behind Beau Kronenberger's 18 points. ... The Rockets were beaten by 41 points when they played the Charging Wildcats on Jan. 14.

NO. 2 JONESBORO AT GREENE COUNTY TECH

WHERE Eagle Arena, Paragould

RECORDS Jonesboro 19-3, 9-0 5A-East; Greene County Tech 13-8, 5-4 5A-East

COACHES Jonesboro: Wes Swift; Greene County Tech: Jeff Guiot

NOTEWORTHY Over the past 10 games, Jonesboro's average margin of victory is 31.9 points. ... Greene County Tech has won four in a row and five of its past six games. The only defeat in that stretch was 47-32 to Marion. ... Jonesboro has came out on top in four of the previous five matchups.

NO. 3 MAGNOLIA AT STAR CITY

WHERE Bulldog Arena, Star City

RECORDS Magnolia 20-0, 11-0 4A-8; Star City 5-15, 3-8 4A-8

COACHES Magnolia: Ben Lindsey; Star City: Reggie Turner

NOTEWORTHY Seven of the past eight games for Star City has resulted in losses, including a 58-31 defeat to Watson Chapel earlier this week. ... Magnolia can essentially lock up the regular-season title with a victory. ... The Panthers blasted Star City 71-22 on Jan. 29.

NO. 4 LITTLE ROCK PARKVIEW AT BEEBE

WHERE Badger Arena, Beebe

RECORDS Parkview 17-3, 8-0 5A-Central; Beebe 12-9, 4-5 5A-Central

COACHES Parkview: Scotty Thurman; Beebe: Roger Franks

NOTEWORTHY Parkview turned a 15-point lead into a 25-point advantage by the end of the third quarter in its game against Little Rock Christian on Feb. 8. ... Beebe is coming off a 58-44 loss at Benton on Wednesday. ... The Patriots are scheduled to play at Sylvan Hills on Feb. 18. Parkview doubled up the Bears 80-40 on Jan. 25.

SEARCY AT NO. 5 MARION

WHERE Patriot Arena, Marion

RECORDS Searcy 13-10, 4-5 5A-East; Marion 17-5, 7-1 5A-East

COACHES Searcy: Wayne Herren; Marion: David Clark

NOTEWORTHY Juniors Ryan Forrest and Donnie Cheers teamed to score 51 points in Marion's recent double-overtime win over Nettleton. ... Searcy trailed 52-51 late in the game when it met Marion in mid-January before eventually falling 56-51. Forrest had 18 points in that one. ... The Lions' last win against the Patriots came on Jan. 17, 2020, when they won 71-65.

NO. 6 FAYETTEVILLE AT BENTONVILLE

WHERE Tiger Arena, Bentonville

RECORDS Fayetteville 17-4, 9-0 6A-West; Bentonville 16-6, 6-3 6A-West

COACHES Fayetteville: Brad Stamps; Bentonville: Dick Rippee

NOTEWORTHY May be the biggest game of the night, particularly for Bentonville if it expects to get back in the race for the league title. ... Senior guard Landon Glasper had 25 points when the Bulldogs beat the Tigers 75-68 on Jan. 26. ... This will be the first of three consecutive home games for Bentonville, which hosts Bentonville West and Rogers next week.

PEA RIDGE AT NO. 7 FARMINGTON

WHERE Cardinal Arena, Farmington

RECORDS Pea Ridge 10-15, 4-6 4A-1; Farmington 24-1, 10-0 4A-1

COACHES Pea Ridge: Trent Loyd; Farmington: Johnny Taylor

NOTEWORTHY Pea Ridge gave Farmington a stiff challenge Jan. 11 when the Blackhawks lost to the Cardinals 38-29. ... Farmington has won 13 games by at least 20 points. ... Of the Cardinals' 10 conference wins, only three have come by single digits.

LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN AT NO. 8 MAUMELLE

WHERE Hornet Gymnasium, Maumelle

RECORDS Christian 11-9, 2-7; Maumelle 19-3, 8-1 5A-Central

COACHES Christian: Clarence Finley; Maumelle: Michael Shook

NOTEWORTHY Little Rock Christian is 2-7 over its past nine games, including a 77-69 home loss to Maumelle. ... Senior guard Carl Daughtery Jr. has scored at least 30 points in his previous two games for the Hornets. He's coming off a 30-point outing in a 14-point victory over Sylvan Hills. ... If Maumelle wins its next four games, it could potentially set up a tilt with No. 4 Little Rock Parkview at the end of the regular season to determine the top seed from the 5A-Central.

NO. 9 SPRINGDALE AT ROGERS

WHERE Mountie Arena, Rogers

RECORDS Rogers 8-12, 4-5 6A-West; Springdale 15-6, 6-3 6A-West

COACHES Rogers: Lamont Frazier; Springdale: Jeremy Price

NOTEWORTHY Rogers has been victorious in three of its past four games. The Mounties won at Springdale 45-35 on Wednesday when five players have at least seven points. ... The Bulldogs travel to Fayetteville in a week. ... Springdale is tied with Bentonville for second place in the conference.

NO. 10 BRYANT AT LITTLE ROCK SOUTHWEST

WHERE Gryphon Arena, Little Rock

RECORDS Bryant 15-5, 8-1 6A-Central; Southwest 5-12, 1-6 6A-Central

COACHES Bryant: Mike Abrahamson; Southwest: Chris Threatt

NOTEWORTHY Bryant trailed by as many as eight points Tuesday against Little Rock Central until staging a rally to win 50-45 and take the season series. ... Today's game in the first of four for Southwest over an eight-day span. ... The Hornets won 75-58 in the first meeting Jan. 29.

GIRLS

NO. 4 FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE AT NO. 1 CONWAY

WHERE Buzz Bolding Arena, Conway

RECORDS Northside 19-2, 6-2 6A-Central; Conway 22-1, 8-0 6A-Central

COACHES Northside: Rickey Smith; Conway: Ashley Hutchcraft

NOTEWORTHY These two will play again in 11 days in Fort Smith. ... Northside and Conway split a pair of games last season, with each winning on the other's home floor. ... The Lady Bears will take on No. 2 North Little Rock on Feb. 15, which makes this contest extremely important for their chances at catching the Lady Wampus Cats atop the league standings.

NO. 2 NORTH LITTLE ROCK AT MOUNT ST. MARY

WHERE McAuley Center, Little Rock

RECORDS North Little Rock 19-3, 7-1 6A-Central; Mount St. Mary 4-17, 0-9 6A-Central

COACHES North Little Rock: Daryl Fimple; Mount St. Mary: Lauren Lawrence

NOTEWORTHY North Little Rock, which has won five straight games since it was beaten by No. 1 Conway, dominated the first head-to-head meeting 75-19 a month ago. ... Mount St. Mary has averaged 15.3 points in its prior three contests against North Little Rock. ... The Belles have dropped 23 straight 6A-Central games since the start of the 2020-21 season.

PEA RIDGE AT NO. 3 FARMINGTON

WHERE Cardinal Arena, Farmington

RECORDS Pea Ridge 16-9, 7-4 4A-1; Farmington 24-1, 10-0 4A-1

COACHES Pea Ridge: Heath Neal; Farmington: Brad Johnson

NOTEWORTHY Farmington has clinched the 4A-1 West division title and notched an automatic berth in the 4A-North regional tournament. ... Pea Ridge was beaten 53-29 by the Lady Cardinals in the first go-round. ... Jenna Lawrence scored 31 points in Farmington's 70-54 victory over Gentry.

SLOAN-HENDRIX AT NO. 5 MELBOURNE

WHERE Bearkatz Arena, Melbourne

RECORDS Sloan-Hendrix 4-18, 1-10 2A-2; Melbourne 24-0, 11-0 2A-2

COACHES Sloan-Hendrix: Josh Cagle; Melbourne: Eric Teague

NOTEWORTHY The Lady Bearkatz are looking to make it 56 consecutive victories since being beaten by Paragould early last season. ... Sloan-Hendrix's only conference win was against Midland, 51-38, in December. ... Melbourne has won 21 games by double figures.

BENTONVILLE WEST AT NO. 6 SPRINGDALE HAR-BER

WHERE Wildcat Arena, Springdale

RECORDS Bentonville West 14-7, 4-4 6A-West; Har-Ber 16-4, 8-0 6A-West

COACHES Bentonville West: Dion Hargrove; Har-Ber: Kimberly Jenkins

NOTEWORTHY Har-Ber is four games in front of West in the standings and has four of its final six games at home before the playoffs start. ... West had its two-game winning streak end when it suffered a 48-43 loss to Rogers on Feb. 8 -- its second of the season to the Lady Mounties. ... Caylan Coons had 25 points for the Lady Wildcats in their 73-40 rout of Springdale on Monday. It was the team's ninth win in a row.

VILONIA AT NO. 7 GREENWOOD

WHERE H.B. Stewart Arena, Greenwood

RECORDS Vilonia 17-4, 7-2 5A-West; Greenwood 17-4, 8-0 5A-West

COACHES Vilonia: Jeremy Simon; Greenwood: Clay Reeves

NOTEWORTHY Greenwood can extend its lead over Vilonia in the 5A-West by 2.5 games with a victory. ... The teams each own a win over the other, with the Lady Bulldogs taking the most recent battle 56-51 last week. ... Anna Trusty filled up the stat sheet with 18 points, 6 rebounds and 5 steals for Greenwood in a 52-19 blowout over Van Buren.

NO. 8 BERGMAN AT LINCOLN

WHERE Wolves Den, Lincoln

RECORDS Bergman 32-0, 11-0 3A-1; Lincoln 3-18, 1-8 3A-1

COACHES Bergman: James Halitzka; Lincoln: Emilianne Cox

NOTEWORTHY Bergman's 86-36 win over West Fork on Tuesday was its fifth by at least 50 points. ... Lincoln suffered a 64-14 loss to the Lady Panthers on Jan. 22. ... Bergman is 63-1 over its past 64 games. The only loss during that span was to Mayflower, 63-49, in the semifinals of the Class 3A state tournament a year ago.

NO. 9 LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL AT CABOT

WHERE Panther Arena, Cabot

RECORDS Central 15-6, 4-4 6A-Central; Cabot 12-9, 3-5 6A-Central

COACHES Central: Marlon Williams; Cabot: Jay Cook

NOTEWORTHY A victory by Cabot could potentially create a three-way tie with Central and Bryant for fourth-place in the conference. ... Jordan Marshall scored 16 points for the Lady Tigers when they knocked off the Lady Panthers 55-46 on Jan. 15 at Boone-Fitzpatrick Fieldhouse in Little Rock. ... Cabot is 2-3 in its past five home games vs. Central.

NO. 10 JONESBORO AT GREENE COUNTY TECH

WHERE Eagle Arena, Paragould

RECORDS Jonesboro 14-6, 8-1 5A-East; Greene County Tech 13-7, 5-4 5A-East

COACHES Jonesboro: Jodi Christenberry; Greene County Tech: Matt Dean

NOTEWORTHY Greene County Tech has been beaten by Jonesboro 12 times in a row. ... The Lady Golden Hurricane have won seven straight games and avenged its lone 5A-East loss Tuesday when it held on to beat Paragould 48-44. ... The Lady Eagles are tied with Paragould for fourth place in the league.