Central Arkansas Water board approves plan to borrow up to $3M for Perla water repairs

The board of commissioners of Central Arkansas Water at a meeting Thursday voted to move ahead with a plan for the water utility to borrow up to $3 million to improve the troubled Perla water and wastewater system and refinance its debts

Central Arkansas Water, which under a court order now controls the Perla system, is expected to obtain the money through the revolving fund loan programs administered by the Arkansas Natural Resources Commission.

The tiny community of Perla, located just east of Malvern, only has about 200 residents but serves a broader group of some 800 customers through its municipal water and wastewater system.

Malvern, the Hot Spring County seat, sells water to Perla on a wholesale basis but sued Perla for nonpayment in 2018. The unpaid bill has since increased to roughly $355,000, Malvern's mayor testified in December.

Because of a separate lawsuit a Perla ratepayer filed in early December, Circuit Judge Stephen Shirron of the 7th Judicial Circuit, which covers Grant and Hot Spring counties, issued a ruling Dec. 9 that placed the Perla system into receivership with Central Arkansas Water.

The amended complaint in the ratepayer lawsuit filed by Shelia Gregory along with her attorney, Chris Burks, claimed Perla officials had violated the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act and chronically mismanaged the system. The lawsuit alleged the system's operators had created a nuisance and violated the Arkansas Solid Waste Management Act.

Central Arkansas Water's chief financial officer, Jeff Mascagni, on Thursday presented two resolutions to the Central Arkansas Water board: a resolution of intent and a separate resolution of signatory authority.

The Little Rock-area utility expects to issue revenue bonds for up to $3 million to replace meters, pipelines and associated components as well as to refinance the Perla system's outstanding debts.

The plan, as presented to the board by Mascagni, allocates $2 million for system improvements, with $500,000 of that sum for meter improvements and other components, and $1.5 million for pipeline and other improvements, he said.

Of the remaining $1 million, $800,000 is for Perla's outstanding debts and $200,000 built in as a contingency.

The notice of intent is meant to authorize Central Arkansas Water's chief executive officer to inform the governing bodies of the cities of Little Rock and North Little Rock about the revenue bonds. A public hearing on the issuance of the bonds is to be scheduled by Central Arkansas Water's chief financial officer, according to the resolution's text.

The resolution of signatory authority authorizes officials to apply for assistance under the Natural Resources Commission's revolving fund loan programs and execute bond purchase agreements with the commission, as well as the Arkansas Development Finance Authority, once the agreements are approved.

Mascagni indicated that officials were working with the Natural Resources Commission to get grant funding or principal forgiveness.

He told board members that "this $3 million is the total if we do not get additional grant funding or additional principal forgiveness, but we're gonna try to work that $3 million down as much as we can before we come back to the board and ask for approval of the bond issue."

In response to a question from a board member, Mascagni confirmed Perla customers will be responsible for repaying the debt.

The two resolutions were approved in a voice vote.

At a December meeting after the judge's receivership order, Central Arkansas Water Chief Executive Officer Tad Bohannon told board members that the Natural Resources Commission had approved a $225,000 grant for Central Arkansas Water as part of the initial assessment work for the Perla system.