Charleston going with Smart move

Charleston's Logan Smart earned his first start of the season on Monday and made the most of it on Senior Night.

Smart swished a 3-pointer with 4:17 left in the opening quarter that jump started the Tigers on the way to a 49-35 win over 3A-4 leader Waldron.

Smart's trey wiped out Waldron's early 4-2 lead and put Charleston up for good.

"It felt really good," Smart said. "I was really pumped up when I hit that shot. I knew it right when I let go of it."

Smart also started a three-point barrage by the Tigers with Brandon Scott hitting four in the first quarter for a 17-10 lead, and Bryton Ketter adding two more in the second quarter for a 28-15 halftime lead.

Smart comes from a basketball background. His mom, the former Cathy Dozier, played on Merrill Mankin's great Lady Tigers teams and his dad, Jason, playing for Bigelow.

"It was awesome for me to see Cathy, I could see in her face it was a moment when she saw him out on the court," Ross said. "He didn't know he was starting until after warmups. It was a big deal for Logan."

Charleston won at Hackett, 48-41, on Tuesday night to stay a game behind Waldron for the first place and the top seed in the district tournament, which means it comes down to Friday night in the 3A-4.

Charleston hosts Danville on Friday.

NORTHSIDE

Hosts North Little Rock

Northside travels to Conway on Friday before returning home to host North Little Rock on Tuesday.

Both pose daunting tasks.

On Friday, the Lady Bears will meet No. 1 ranked Conway, which is 21-1 with the only loss to Duncanville, Texas, in the prestigious Sandra Meadows Classic in Duncanville over the Christmas break.

Tuesday, the Lady Bears host North Little Rock, ranked No. 2, which beat Northside, 60-58, in January.

Also on Tuesday, the Grizzlies hosts nationally ranked North Little Rock and McDonald's All-Americans Kel'el Ware and Nick Smith. Smith is a Razorbacks signee and is a move-in from Sylvan Hills, where he was a three-year starter. Smith was the Most Valuable Player of the King Cotton Classic. Ware has signed with Oregon and just recently scored his 1000th point as a Charging Wildcat.

SOUTHSIDE

Returning home

Southside will enjoy consecutive home games at the Barn Down South.

Southside hosts Rogers Heritage on Friday and then hosts Springdale on Tuesday.

The Mavericks lost to Heritage, 61-47, and to Springdale, 61-51, in the first meetings in northwest Arkansas.

The Lady Mavericks lost to Heritage, 74-34, and defeated Springdale, 66-65 in double-overtime, in the first meetings of the teams.

In the win over Springdale, Sierra Smith hit two free throws with 31.1 seconds left in the second overtime to crack a 63-63 tie. Smith had 19 points and eight rebounds. Jaida Ndungu added 12 points, Dylon McCord scored 11 points, Sophia Neihouse had nine points and 10 rebounds, and Tinsley Freeman had 10 rebounds.

LAVACA

Six straight

The Golden Arrows shot their way to a sixth-straight conference title, winning at Acorn, 49-32, on Wednesday night.

"Neither team played great, but we played hard and found a way to win," Lavaca coach Renner Reed said. "It was a team effort. I was proud of our guys going into that arena and getting the win."

Acorn's high-scoring Damian Bohlman scored 23 of Acorn's points.

"We did a really good job on the other guys," Reed said. "We obviously keyed in on him every time he touched it. We also pressured their other players really hard and tried to make it difficult to make a pass to him."

Kolby Glidewell scored 11 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter when Lavaca put the game away with a 13-4 advantage. Luke Watson scored 12 points. Junior Alex Hobbs came off the bench and scored nine points, with a pair of 3-pointers, all in the second quarter when Lavaca extended a slim 13-11 advantage after the first quarter to 31-18 at the half.

"Our depth helped us a lot," Reed said. "Alex Hobbs played a ton of minutes for us. He's long and athletic, and a really good defender. He was a spark plug for us."

Lavaca is ranked No. 1 in Class 2A. Acorn is No. 5.

"We've had some time to prepare for them," Reed said. "We also talked about needing a game like this late in the year, getting us prepared to go to the next step in post-season."

Lavaca will be the top seed in the district tournament and receive a bye into the semifinals.

WALDRON

Hold on loosely

The Bulldogs hold a one-game lead in the 3A-4 heading into the final night of the regular season.

Waldron finished the regular season with three-straight road games, playing a make-up game at Charleston on Monday, traveling to Booneville on Tuesday and finish at Hackett tonight.

The Bulldogs wrapped up a perfect 12-0 slate at home for the season last Saturday with a 50-48 win over Charleston on Senior Night with Trenton Hunt scoring 18 points.

"It was a big night for our seniors, and we came out and hit shots early," Waldron coach Josh Atchley said. "They're a tough matchup."

Charleston returned the favor on Monday with a 49-35 win on its Senior Night.

"They're always tough," Atchley said. "Our conference is tough on the road."

Monday, Waldron was within, 17-15, in the second quarter with consecutive baskets by Camdon Holcomb to end the first quarter and a free throw by Ethan Mayberry and consecutive baskets off offensive rebounds by Holcomb and Hunt.

Waldron shot just three free throws on Monday, hitting two, while Charleston was 14-of-21 from the charity stripe in the physical game.

"My guys did a good job of keeping their cool," Atchley said. "It's part of conference basketball when you're trying to win championships. It's a tough league."

Tuesday, Waldron bounced back with a 51-28 win at Booneville with Hunt scoring 13 points. The Bulldogs also reached the 20-win plateau, marking the fourth straight season to reach the plateau.

Waldron finishes the season at Hackett. The Bulldogs are going for their third straight conference title, winning outright last year and sharing the title two years ago.

BOONEVILLE

One win from perfection

The Lady Bearcats are one win away from wrapping up a perfect regular season.

Booneville downed Waldron, 57-27, on Tuesday to improve to 13-0 in the 3A-4 and 23-0 overall.

Hayley Roberts had 14 points and eight rebounds. Heaven Sanchez had nine points and seven steals.

Booneville wrapped up the conference championship and the top seed in next week's district tournament two weeks ago.

The Lady Bearcats have been a juggernaut this season in the 3A-4, averaging 55.2 points per league outing while allowing only 27.8.

Charleston and Cossatot River played Booneville the closest with 18-point losses.

"Everybody is chasing Booneville," Charleston coach Jason Rucker said. "They had us down six in the third quarter and then had a 12-0 spurt on us."

Seven of Booneville's conference wins were by at least 30 points.

The Lady Bearcats are ranked No. 2 in Class 3A behind Bergman.

CHARLESTON

Lady Tigers staying close

The Lady Tigers, like all the teams in the conference are chasing Booneville, and working for the second and third seeds in the district tournament.

"It's a chance to be away from Booneville," Charleston coach Jason Rucker said. "We're all right there. This could change by Friday for sure. Usually, we're in the driver's seat, so this is new territory for us but it's kind of exciting playing for seeding."

Charleston, Danville and Cossatot River will go into Friday night's games positioning for the seeds behind Booneville.

Charleston hosts Danville after beating Waldron, 64-33, on Monday and Hackett, 48-37, on Tuesday.

"We're just now getting back to our original five that we thought we would have," Rucker said. "They're getting more confidence. It's good to see that now that the season is winding down."

Senior Rylee Ross tore her anterior cruciate ligament on the third play of the first game of the season.

"She back playing now," Rucker said. "We had several out for stretches with Covid."

The top two seeds in the conference earn byes to the semifinals of the district tournament and also berths in next week's Class 3A Region 1 Tournament at Booneville.

2A-4

Top billing on line

Mountainburg travels to Mansfield for a winner-take-all game on Friday night for the girl's championship and top seeding.

"It's for all the marbles on Friday night," Mountainburg coach Zach Dean said. "They're big and physical. We've got to be ready to go and match up to them."

Mountainburg and Mansfield are both 9-2 in conference play.

Mountainburg's Haley Reed eclipsed the 1,000-point mark in Tuesday in a 68-43 win over Acorn on Senior Night. She was presented a commemorative basketball designed by Mountainburg High School art teacher Cora Boland.

Reed has started at point guard since her sophomore season and has scored 454 points this season and 1,008 in her career going into Friday night's regular season finale.

Mountainburg will host the district tournament with championship games on Friday.

1A-1 West

Going overtime

The 1A-1 West will go into Saturday to finish the regular season.

The New School will host Mulberry on Saturday in girls play and host Saint Paul on Saturday as well in boys play as the schools scramble to finish the regular season.

The boy's race between New School, Ozark Catholic and County Line has been epic this season. All three teams could enter regional play with 30 wins.

Mulberry will host the 1A-1 West district tournament next week.

DISTRICT UPDATES

Next week is the final week of the regular season for Class 4A schools.

District tournaments will be held the week of Feb. 14 with all finals set for Feb. 19.

The 4A-4 will be held at Subiaco Academy's quaint Oskar Rust Gymnasium, the 3A-4 at Cedarville, the 3A-5 at Two Rivers High School in Ola, the 2A-4 at Mountainburg's Carl D. Rogers Gymnasium, and the 1A-1 West is being hosted at Mulberry's Cotton Havener Gymnasium.