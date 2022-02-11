Conway man gets 8-year prison term in Little Rock River Market road-rage shooting

A 27-year-old Conway man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for firing a gun during a road-rage confrontation in the Little Rock River Market.

Sentencing papers filed Wednesday show Alvin Gregory Allen pleaded guilty to committing a terroristic act, a Class B felony that carries a punishment possibility of five to 20 years in prison, in exchange for the eight-year term imposed by Pulaski County Circuit Judge Barry Sims. Under the conditions of Allen's plea agreement, negotiated by deputy prosecutor Justin Brown and defense attorney Matt Stauffer, two counts of aggravated assault were dropped.

Court files show that a late-night report of gunfire in the 200 block of Scott Street in February 2021 drew police to the downtown River Market District where officers were waved down in front of Hurt's Donut at 107 E. Markham St. Javonte Miguel Summerville, 25, and Serenity Marie Coleman, 19, both of Little Rock, told police that a U-Haul truck had collided with their car and didn't stop.

Coleman, who had been driving her black 2014 Ford Focus, said she followed the truck to get the license plate number and that when she tried to cut the truck off, the driver started shooting. The pair directed investigators to the truck, which was parked empty and running in the Riverfront Park parking lot.

Nearby, police encountered Allen. Officers described him as "mumbling and acting strangely." Allen told investigators that someone had shot at him, and he fired back, showing police that he had a .380-caliber pistol in his right, front pants pocket.

Allen was too intoxicated to question further, according to police. He was arrested after police found no evidence that Coleman or Summerville had fired guns.