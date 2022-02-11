Council, mayor hear Go Forward initiatives

Mildred Franco, executive director of The Generator, an innovation hub powered by Go Forward Pine Bluff, presented economic development initiatives to council members and Mayor Shirley Washington during the Pine Bluff Planning and Development Committee meeting on Thursday.

The Professional Services Agreement between the city of Pine Bluff and GFPB for the operation of The Generator expires March 31.

The presentation by Franco was an effort to extend the agreement by showcasing all hub has done thus far.

“A lot has happened at The Generator,” said Franco.

The Generator had delays in the beginning because of the pandemic.

A $400,000 1937-era building renovation on Main Street, donated by Simmons Bank, was designed to serve as The Generator’s headquarters as a multifunctional space for training.

The grand opening was supposed to have happened in April 2020 but, due to covid, it got pushed back until mid-November of that year.

Franco said the purpose of The Generator is to create economic growth through programs, partnerships and technology.

“We have decided to do two main things with The Generator,” she said. “One is entrepreneurship and the other is digital skills.” Those decisions, according to Franco, were made based on stakeholder meetings and surveys that were done in 2018.

“Those were the gaps in the town,” said Franco, who added that entrepreneurship opens access to economic prosperity for everyone, regardless of who they are and where they come from.

“We can all agree we suffer from a great wealth gap in the African American community compared to the counterparts in the white community,” she said. “The legacy goal is to have generational wealth for our African American community. That is the reason we chose entrepreneurship. We think through entrepreneurship and educating, our small businesses will know what to do, how to create a business and how to grow a business.” To date, The Generator has delivered 40 workshops/webinars on various topics — starting a business, marketing, financial, legal, human resources, customer service, selling to the government, etc.

Several collaborations with resource providers in Arkansas and nationwide have contributed to the success and popularity of The Generator, she said.

“When people hear about the services that we provide through friends and relatives here in Pine Bluff, they call,” said Franco. “We service everyone.” In 2020 The Generator hosted a Virtual Digital Summer for sixth- through 12th-graders and launched The Future is Digital Challenge in partnership with the Center on Rural Innovation and Udacity in the fall of 2020.

Franco said 54 people in Pine Bluff and Jefferson County participated, with three receiving scholarships for nanodegree programs.

Also in 2020, The Generator aided small businesses during covid-19 to apply for federal loan products and federal and state grants.

“Some of them would not have made it if they did not have that,” said Franco.

To date, an estimated $275,000 in grants have been awarded to 29 small businesses in Pine Bluff.

The Generator’s new facility opened in February 2021 with the launch of the first Makerspace 101 class. The Google Support Specialist Program was also launched in partnership with Generation USA and Center on Rural Innovation where seven students graduated.

“We helped them look for jobs and helped them engage with employers who may need that kind of talent,” said Franco.

Franco said education in digital economic development strategies is continuing as they aim to educate and train residents in digital skills, employ them in new economy jobs, and empower them to launch the startups that will drive our digital economy.

In partnership with the Center on Rural Innovation, The Generator received two AmeriCorps VISTAs who are working on a research and capacity building project about digital skills training programs and employment pathways. The Generator has received grants from AEDC, Simmons Bank, Rural LISC, Center on Rural Innovation, RISI, Women Foundation of Arkansas, and the Simmons First Foundation.

“We continue to pursue grants every day that align with our mission and programming,” said Franco.

An entrepreneurship academy was launched called — Gentrepreneurship. There were two cohorts in 2021 with 18 entrepreneurs. A class in 2022 just recently began with nine entrepreneurs expected to graduate in April.

“The classes are really engaging and we’ve seen a lot of good things come out of it,” said Franco. “One person launched a business and another one opened a brick-and-mortar after working from home.” Franco said she is very pleased with the work and the results generated from The Generator and is hoping the pandemic will improve to allow more in-person events.

“With all the different variants it has been a little tricky,” said Franco. “We have two big classes that we want to do — financial literacy program for women and a business financing and QuickBooks training for small businesses.” Franco said they will continue the one-on-one assistance to entrepreneurs at various stages of development with access to capital, ideation, customer discovery, marketing and other issues.

She also plans to finish the Pine Bluff Broadband plan in partnership with Rural Initiatives Strategies Inc., CTC Energy and Technology and the City of Pine Bluff.

In the fall of 2019, the Center on Rural Innovation (CORI) received a grant from the USDA to provide technical assistance to five communities in the Rural Innovation Network (RIN). This technical assistance will assist the communities in creating a broadband plan.

CORI selected Pine Bluff to be one of those five communities. CORI has dedicated $75,000 from this planning grant for Pine Bluff.

“In May 2019, we held the first strategy/kickoff meeting with the project manager at CORI and the technology partner, CTC Technology & Energy,” said Franco. “The team members have been meeting since May and having meetings with the service providers in the area to assess installed capacity, underserved areas, unserved areas, gaps, and solution options.” Franco said Mayor Shirley Washington chose a designated area to launch fiber and met with providers to assess their interest in a public-private partnership with the city of Pine Bluff.

“Three companies responded to the RFI. They are WEHCO [Pine Bluff Cable], AT&T and Ritter Communications,” said Franco, who added that one company was not interested in the public-private partnership. “The results of the RFI were discussed with the mayor. We are awaiting a response from the Mayor’s Office as to how they would like to proceed.” The Generator’s after-school program in collaboration with the Pine Bluff School District also offers programs for students in the sixth through 12th grade.

“They come in every week to work on different projects,” she said. “We plan and delivered a summer program for sixth-through 11th-graders and organized the Lockheed Martin STEM program for 10th- through 12th-graders.” The Generator’s mission, Franco said, is one she plans to continue by providing space and tools for individuals interested in becoming innovators and entrepreneurs.