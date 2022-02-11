Covid-19 cases climb in once virus-free Tonga

BANGKOK -- Coronavirus cases continue to rise rapidly in Tonga, and tests have confirmed that the omicron variant is behind the isolated Pacific island nation's first community outbreak since the start of the pandemic, officials said Thursday.

Health Minister Saia Piukala told reporters that 31 more people had tested positive for the virus, nearly doubling Tonga's active cases for the second day in a row to a total of 64, the online Matangi Tonga news portal and other media reported.

While the number may seem small, the nation of 105,000 people had managed to escape thus far without any infections aside from a single case brought in from a missionary returning to Tonga from Africa last October, which was successfully isolated.

But with the deliveries of critically-important international aid after the Jan. 15 eruption of an undersea volcano and a resulting tsunami, two dock workers tested positive at the start of last week for covid-19.

Despite efforts to contain the outbreak, it has been spreading, and now is being reported in more areas, Piukala said. Five tests that had been sent to Australia for analysis confirmed that it was the omicron variant of the virus, he said.

















The Red Cross and other health authorities have warned that as Tonga deals with the aftermath of the natural disaster and coronavirus outbreak, its fragile health care system risks becoming quickly overwhelmed.

At the same time, Tonga's isolation -- which helped protect it from the virus for more than two years -- is now a liability, making it more difficult to provide outside assistance.

In a sign of hope, however, Piukala said all of the people sick with the virus have so far reported only mild symptoms, and all were vaccinated except for the children. He did not say how many children were affected.

Tonga's vaccination program had already been doing well, but the current outbreak has led thousands of people to turn out for their first shots or boosters.

As of Wednesday, 98% of the country's eligible population, ages 12 and up, have received at least one dose, and 88% are fully vaccinated. More than 67% of Tonga's total population has been fully vaccinated, according to the Health Ministry.