Covid-19 hospitalization continue decline in Arkansas as governor notes vaccine plateau





The number of people hospitalized with covid-19 in Arkansas fell Thursday for the 10th day in a row as the state's new case numbers also continued to decline.

The number hospitalized fell by 66, to 1,257, the first time in about a month it had been below 1,300.

The state's count of cases rose by 1,825, an increase that was less than half the size of the one the previous Thursday.

Arkansas' death toll from the virus, as tracked by the state Department of Health, rose by 10, to 9,937.

It was the smallest daily increase in deaths so far this month.

At his weekly news conference at the state Capitol, Gov. Asa Hutchinson noted that, in just the past week, the number of people hospitalized had fallen by 348.

The state's active case total, representing people who have tested positive who have not yet recovered, had fallen by more than half, to 24,274 as of Thursday.

"Unfortunately, our deaths continue to go up, and it will not be very many days until we reach the 10,000 mark in terms of Arkansans who have died of covid," Hutchinson said.

He also noted that the state's vaccinations have slowed, with only about 17,200 doses administered in the past week, close to the lowest weekly total since at least January 2021.

"We hope that that will increase, but with our [covid-19] numbers going down, that's going to be a challenge to get people's attention and [make them] realize the importance of that," he said.

He noted that the state has marketing campaigns encouraging people to get vaccinated and that vaccination clinics continue to be held around the state.

"We encourage everyone to go see a trusted medical adviser to get the right information, to make the right decision," Hutchinson said.

Health Department spokeswoman Danyelle McNeill said the department has allocated $14.7 million in federal grant money for marketing efforts from April 2021 to June 2024 to promote the vaccines.

An additional $4 million, covering January of this year through June 2024, is going toward promoting treatment and encouraging other methods of preventing infection, she said.

NEW CASES DOWN

The average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period fell Thursday to 1,711, the first time it had been below 2,000 since the week ending Dec. 29.

In another sign of the slowing spread of the virus, Hutchinson said 17.4% of the state's coronavirus tests were positive over the seven-day span ending Wednesday, down from an initial report of 18.9% for the week ending Tuesday and an all-time high of 37.1% the week ending Jan. 18.

"We're not to 10% yet, but we hope that [decline] will continue," Hutchinson said, referring to his goal of keeping the percentage of positive test results in the state below 10%.

Dropping for the fifth day in a row, the number of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators fell by five, to 186.

Since Tuesday, the total number of covid-19 patients in the state's hospitals has been below the peaks it reached in January 2021 and last summer during a surge driven by the delta variant.

The number, which rose to an all-time high of 1,819 last month, peaked at 1,371 last winter and 1,459 in the summer.

During the current wave of infections from the omicron variant, the high for the number of covid-19 patients on ventilators was 250 on Jan. 31. That high was still below its peaks of 268 in January 2021 and 388 in August.

The number in intensive care reached a high during the omicron surge of 515 on Jan. 25, just above the peak of 458 last winter but below its all-time high of 558 in August.

At hospitals across the state, 37 intensive care unit beds were unoccupied Thursday, up from 34 a day earlier.

The percentage of the state's intensive care unit patients who had covid-19 fell from almost 33% as of Wednesday to 31%.

HOSPITALIZED PATIENTS

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Medical Center had 61 covid-19 patients Thursday, up from 59 Wednesday but still down from a record 99 on Jan. 25, spokeswoman Leslie Taylor said.

She said the patients Thursday included 15 who were in intensive care and nine who were on ventilators.

Twenty-five of the 61 patients had been fully vaccinated, she said.

Meanwhile, she said the number of UAMS' 11,000 employees who were out for reasons related to covid-19 fell from 169 as of Wednesday to 159.

Those employees Thursday included 85 who had tested positive for the virus. Of those, 43 were health care workers.

At its drive-thru testing clinic in Little Rock, the hospital tested 145 people Wednesday, down from 255 Tuesday and 318 Monday, Taylor said.

Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock and Arkansas Children's Northwest in Springdale had a total of 23 covid-19 patients Thursday, up from 19 a day earlier but still down from a record 46 on Jan. 19, spokeswoman Hilary DeMillo said.

The patients Thursday included three who were on ventilators, up from one a day earlier.

More than half of the 23 patients were at least 5 years old, making them eligible for vaccination, but only five had been fully vaccinated, DeMillo said.

SCHOOL CASES

Among public school students and employees, the number of active cases fell by 1,223, to 3,879, from Monday to Thursday, according to Health Department reports released twice a week.

Over the same period, the number of the state's 261 school districts and charter school systems that had at least five active cases fell by 28, to 146.

The reports have shown the active case total consistently declining since it peaked at an all-time high of 20,937 on Jan. 20.

The number Thursday was the lowest since Jan. 3, before many schools had reopened to students after the winter break.

The Pulaski County Special School District had the most active cases, 215, Thursday, followed by the Bentonville School District with 202 and the Little Rock School District with 195.

At private elementary and secondary schools, the number of active cases fell by 49, to 146, from Monday to Thursday.

Christ the King School in Little Rock on Thursday had the most active cases, 18, followed by Our Lady of Holy Souls School in Little Rock with 16 and St. Vincent De Paul Catholic School in Rogers with 14.

CENTER'S REPORT

In a weekly report, the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement said that for the first time in four weeks not all of the state's 234 "contiguous public school districts" had 50 or more new cases per 10,000 residents within their boundaries over a rolling two-week period.

During the most recent two-week period that ended Monday, nine districts -- Dumas, Earle, Fouke, Genoa Central, Lafayette County, Mount Ida, Ouachita River, Strong-Huttig and Texarkana -- had infection rates below that level.

The number of districts with 200 or more new cases per 10,000 residents plummeted from 104 last week to two this week.

The number with 100 or more new cases per 10,000 residents fell by almost half, from 222 to 116.

In a video conference hosted by the center and the Arkansas Municipal League, Dr. Joe Thompson, the center's chief executive, noted that most districts still had a rate that meant at least 1% of their residents had recently been infected.

"I think this will come down, but the storm clouds have not passed yet," Thompson said. "If you were using a hurricane analogy, I think we're still in the middle of a Category 2 or 3 hurricane. It is receding, but it is not yet a tropical storm, and it's not yet, clearly, an all-clear signal."

The cases used to calculate the rates for each district include those among residents living within the district, excluding incarcerated people, and residents of nursing homes and human development centers.

CASES BY COUNTY

Statewide, Pulaski County on Thursday had the most new cases, 213, followed by Benton County with 168 and Washington County with 131.

The state's cumulative count of cases rose to 802,198.

The number of people who have ever been hospitalized in the state with covid-19 grew by 128, to 34,580.

The number of the state's virus patients who have ever been on ventilators rose by 11, to 3,507.

VACCINATIONS UP

The Health Department's tally of vaccine doses that had been administered rose Thursday by 3,865, which was larger by 259 than the daily increase a week earlier.

Booster shots made up about 35% of the most recent increase.

The count of first doses rose by 1,226, which was up by 292 compared with the increase in first doses a week earlier.

After falling to its lowest level since the Health Department started regularly reporting daily vaccination numbers in January 2021, the average number of total doses administered each day over a rolling seven-day period rose Thursday to 2,458, which was still down from an average of more than 3,500 a day a week earlier.

The average for first doses, which had also been at a record low, rose to 734.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the percentage of Arkansans who had received at least one vaccine dose remained Thursday at 65.3%, and the percentage who had been fully vaccinated remained at 53%.

The percentage of fully vaccinated Arkansans who had received booster doses remained at 36.9%.

Among the states and District of Columbia, Arkansas continued to rank 37th in the percentage of its residents who had received at least one dose.

In the percentage who were fully vaccinated, it remained roughly tied with Tennessee for 45th, ahead of Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, Wyoming and Alabama.

Nationally, 75.8% of people had received at least one dose as of Thursday, and 64.3% were fully vaccinated.

Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, chief medical officer for the Arkansas Department of Health, answers questions during Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s weekly news briefing Thursday. Health officials said $14.7 million in federal grant money is going toward vaccine marketing efforts through June 2024. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staci Vandagriff)







