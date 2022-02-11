DANA KELLEY: Major hypocrisy

The latest n-word scandal involves podcaster Joe Rogan, who was called out by Black singer India.Arie in a video compilation that showed him using the racist slur on his show.

Rogan promptly but only partly apologized, claiming the clips of him using the word were taken out of context and that he "never used it to be racist" because he isn't a racist.

Arie replied that even if the clips were taken out of context, "he shouldn't be uttering the word." Her rebuke to Rogan was, "Don't even say it, under any context."

In other words, Rogan argues that the non-racist use of a racist slur isn't racist--the same argument rap artists make. And Arie argues that the only thing that matters is Rogan's skin color--and if he uses that word, ipso facto he is a racist.

The worst hypocrisy can be hilarious, as the skit masters at "Saturday Night Live" have so regularly reminded us. And nowhere in the current hotbed of racial judgmentalism is n-word hypocrisy more rampant than in hip hop music.

If India.Arie had really wanted to complain about microphonic n-word utterances to the masses, she'd have started with artists like Lil Wayne, Tupac Shakur, Snoop Dogg, Busta Rhymes and T.I.

In a 2016 study of the "most profane artists in music," Musixmatch named those as the worst five offenders of 361 artists studied. For each one, the most common swear word was the n-word.

Arie had to go back a dozen years to make an n-word case, on an exceptionally occasional basis, against Rogan (22 instances in 1,770 episodes of two-to-four hours each). Were she serious about clearing the airwaves of a profanely racist slur, she'd have started with the innumerable hip hop songs saturated with the n-word.

She wouldn't have had to look far or long. A search for the n-word on the lyrics.com website returns 309,383 lyrics. And it's clear, reading through some of them, that the n-word routinely appears more in a single hip hop verse than in Joe Rogan's entire podcast career.

In his 2015 song "I'm That N****," Lil Wayne utters the n-word 100 times in less than four minutes.

In Snoop Dogg's "None of Mine" from 2017, he drops the n-word 93 times in just over three minutes.

Among 2022's best hip hop songs as of Jan. 28, according to HipHopDX, the top five all contain repeated n-words--multiplied into the millions by replays across national audiences.

Complicating things further, most of the buyers of hip hop songs and streams are white. When they sing along to the lyrics, does that make them racist? Applying Arie's "any context" measure, it would.

Rapper Kendrick Lamar thought so a few years ago, when he brought a young white teenager up on stage at a concert sing-a-long, only to cut her off when she actually used the song's lyrics (which contained 21 n-words).

White rapper Eminem can make a fortune from constantly exploiting the n-word musically, with 48 million monthly listeners on Spotify. But the streaming service must ditch Joe Rogan immediately, or face consequences for aiding and abetting racists?

Oh what a tangled web modern race-baiters weave when there are double-, triple- or, heck, multiple standards on proper and acceptable n-word usage. And when the main criterion appears to be not character, not intent, not virtue, not even skin color alone--but purely political agenda rooted in racialization for partisan and/or mercenary gain.

Presumably, a Black person convicted of the most vile racist hate crimes could still get a moral pass on using the n-word, but a white person who's bought dozens of hip hop songs and helped to fund Black rappers' careers doesn't.

Whew.

I agree with Arie that the n-word should be considered profane, not to be uttered by anybody with an audience of millions, period. The word is too laden with ill meaning, too hurtful, too derogatory and denigrating in nature to be floating into people's ears on a daily basis--no matter who's saying it.

As a Variety music writer noted when Lamar pulled his concert stunt, "there's no getting past the destructive power of the n-word."

Besides, he claimed, hip hop wouldn't lose any of its lyrical might if rappers dropped the n-words altogether. "What do they add to the song's message anyway?" he asked. "If anything, they detract from it."

If you're wondering whether that writer was Black or white, you're part of the racialization-first problem. Facts, truths, principles and logic have nothing to do with the skin pigmentation of the person reciting them.

We build a more perfect union by making common sense colorblind, and the same with common decency.

It's difficult to find much of either in the proposition that Lamar is perfectly happy to accept white fans' money, but takes offense when they sing along with his lyrics.

At this point, the likelihood of purging the n-word (and the also offensive f-word and p-word) from hip hop is slim. But we should purge the hypocrisy around it.

Oh, the aforementioned writer? Jeremy Helligar happens to be Black, gay and liberal.

Dana D. Kelley is a freelance writer from Jonesboro.