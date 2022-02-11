Dickinson scores 22 as Wolverines win in a rout

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Hunter Dickinson had 22 points to lead Michigan in a lopsided 82-58 win over No. 3 Purdue on Thursday night.

Eli Brooks had 16 points, Moussa Diabate had 15 points -- all but two in the first half -- and Caleb Houstan added 14 for the Wolverines (13-9, 7-5 Big Ten).

Jaden Ivey had 18 points, Trevion Williams had 12 and Zach Eden scored 10 for Purdue (21-4, 10-4), which saw its six-game winning streak snapped.

Purdue, which went into the game shooting 50.8% from the floor, shot only 44%. Michigan made 53% of shots from the floor. The Boilermakers had been making 41% of their 3-pointers but made only 4 as a team in 17 attempts. Dickinson had four three-pointers for Michigan.

Michigan led for most of the first half, with its biggest lead of the half, 38-29, coming on a dunk by Diabate with 10 seconds left.

The Wolverines then pulled away in the second half, leading by as many as 29 points.

The game, originally scheduled for Jan. 11, was the second in six days between the teams. Purdue won at home, 82-76, on Feb. 5.

NO. 2 GONZAGA 89,

PACIFIC 51

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Rasir Bolton scored 20 points, Drew Timme added 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Gonzaga beat Pacific for its 13th consecutive victory.

Julian Strawther had 15 points and Chet Holmgren scored 14 for Gonzaga (20-2, 9-0 West Coast), which has won 65 consecutive home games -- the longest streak in the nation.

Alphonso Anderson had 16 points for Pacific (7-17, 2-7).

NO. 4 ARIZONA 72,

WASHINGTON STATE 60

PULLMAN, Wash. -- Bennedict Mathurin scored 20 points, Azuolas Tubelis added 15, and No. 4 Arizona pulled away in the second half for a win over Washington State.

Arizona (21-2, 11-1 Pac-12) won its fifth in a row and is off to its best start since the 2016-17 season. The Wildcats have won 16 of the last 17 against Washington State and used a big surge midway through the second half after the Cougars threatened.

Michael Flowers led the Cougars (14-8, 7-4) with 16 points.

NO. 7 DUKE 82,

CLEMSON 64

CLEMSON, S.C. -- Trevor Keels tied his career high with 25 points and added a career-best 11 rebounds as No. 7 Duke bounced back from its loss to Virginia with a victory over Clemson.

The Blue Devils (20-4, 10-3 ACC) reached 20 wins for the first time since 2020 and the 36th time in Coach Mike Krzyzewski's 42 seasons.

Mark Williams, a 7-1 sophomore, scored 16 points on 8-of-8 shooting and Paolo Banchero had 15 points and 10 rebounds for Duke.

Keels, a freshman, matched his scoring high set in the season-opening win over Kentucky.

NO. 22 SAINT MARY'S 86,

SAN DIEGO 57

MORAGA, Calif. -- Logan Johnson had 16 points, a career-high 9 rebounds and 5 steals, and No. 22 Saint Mary's bounced back from its first loss in a month to beat San Diego.

Tommy Kuhse scored 13 points and Alex Ducas added 12 for the Gaels (20-5, 8-2 West Coast). Augustus Marciulionis, son of Hall of Famer Sarunas Marciulionis, scored nine.

Marcellus Earlington had 14 points and eight rebounds for San Diego. The Toreros (13-12, 6-6) have lost three in a row.

NO. 23 MURRAY STATE 73,

TENNESSEE STATE 62

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- KJ Williams led No. 23 Murray State with a career-high 39 points and the Racers extended their winning streak to 13 by rallying over Tennessee State.

The Racers (23-2, 13-0 Ohio Valley) trailed for most of the first 30 minutes before mounting a comeback. Williams, a 6-10 junior forward, made 15 of 22 from the floor and 7 of 9 from the foul line.

Guard Carlos Marshall led four Tigers (10-15, 5-8) in with 13 points.

TOP 25 WOMEN

In women's Top 25 action Thursday, Nia Clouden spurred a third-quarter comeback, and Michigan State toppled rival No. 4 Michigan 63-57. The Spartans (13-10, 7-5 Big Ten) snapped the Wolverines' eight-game win streak. Michigan (20-3, 11-2 Big Ten) shot 40.4% from the floor, its lowest since losing to Nebraska on Jan. 4. The Spartans finished with a 46% mark. Naz Hillmon had 27 points and nine rebounds for the Wolverines. ... Aliyah Boston had 14 points and 15 rebounds, including a key free throw and board late that helped No. 1 South Carolina get past Kentucky 59-50 for its 10th consecutive victory. The Gamecocks (22-1, 10-1 SEC) led by as many as 18 points early in the fourth quarter before the Wildcats fought back -- with Rhyne Howard scoring 16 of her 21 points in the quarter. Kentucky (9-11, 2-8) dropped its fourth consecutive game. ... Diamond Johnson scored six of her 22 points in overtime to help No. 5 North Carolina State escape Boston College 85-78. Kayla Jones added 17 points and 11 rebounds for N.C. State (22-3, 13-1 ACC). Raina Perez had 13 points, and Kai Crutchfield and Elissa Cunane each finished with 12. ... Elizabeth Kitley scored 10 of her 18 points in the first quarter as Virginia Tech started the game on a 22-11 run, and ended up leading wire-to-wire to beat No. 11 Georgia Tech 73-63. Virginia Tech (18-6, 10-3) is now 10-3 in ACC play for the first time in school history, and reached 10 conference wins only once previously in the 2019-20 season. ... Jordan Horston had 21 points, 13 rebounds and 5 assists, Alexus Dye had all 11 of her points in the pivotal third quarter and No. 13 Tennessee ended a two-game skid with a 76-62 win over Missouri. Tess Darby scored 12 points and Rae Burrell also had 11 for the Lady Vols (20-4, 9-2 SEC), who had lost three of four. Tamari Key had seven blocks, giving her 88 for the season and 236 for her career -- she needs three to be second in school history and 29 for a school record. ... Maddy Westbeld scored 21 points with a career-best four three-pointers and No. 18 Notre Dame posted a 69-53 win over Miami. Sonia Citron scored 15 points with 8 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals for the Fighting Irish (19-5, 10-3 ACC), who bounced back from a loss at Florida State to improve to 12-0 at home. ... Zippy Broughton scored 20 points and Kiara Smith had 12 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in No. 19 Florida's 73-54 win over Mississippi State. Emanuely de Oliveira added 13 points for Florida (18-6, 8-3 SEC), which has won eight of its last nine. Florida outrebounded Mississippi State's small lineup 45-29, leading to a 14-3 edge in second-chance points. The Gators also got 21 points off their bench compared to the Bulldogs' one. ... Taylor Mikesell scored 21 points, Rebeka Mikulasikova added 15 and No. 21 Ohio State beat Nebraska 80-70. Mikesell and Mikulasikova were a combined 13 of 29 from the floor and made eight of the Buckeyes' nine three-pointers. Jacy Sheldon added 14 points for Ohio State (18-4, 10-3 Big Ten), which has won three in a row and nine of its last 10 games. ... Deja Kelly scored 17 points, Alyssa Ustby had 10 points and 12 rebounds and No. 23 North Carolina beat Pittsburgh 64-54. North Carolina led by 22 points before Pitt battled back by closing the third quarter on a 5-0 run and scoring the opening 10 points of the fourth to get within 51-44. But the Tar Heels had an answer after each Pitt make the rest of the way to hold at least a seven-point lead. Eva Hodgson added 14 points, with 3-for-3 shooting from distance, for North Carolina (19-4, 9-4 ACC).