Election day results narrowed margin in voting for sales tax

HOT SPRINGS -- Garland County voters on Tuesday reauthorized the 0.625% countywide sales tax for another five years by a 3,214-2,890 margin, according to final but unofficial results the Garland County Election Commission released Tuesday night.

Voter approval means the sales tax that's currently securing $54.7 million in road bonds will be extended through June 2027, with the proceeds supporting the repair and replacement of existing roads and bridges in the 1,000-mile inventory collectively maintained by Garland County and the city of Hot Springs.

The 11% margin in the early and absentee vote total shrank to 5.3% when all 14 vote centers reported their results, a narrowing attributed to election day turnout exceeding the number of votes cast during five days of early voting by more than 2 to 1. The 1,942 early votes represented 31.8% of the turnout, upending a trend of early turnout exceeding election day turnout.

Early turnout exceeded election day turnout in seven of the nine previous elections held since the county shifted from assigned election day polling locations to vote centers in the March 2016 preferential primaries and nonpartisan general election. The early vote for Tuesday's special election accounted for the lowest percentage of turnout since the 42% it represented in the March 2016 elections.

Early turnout exceeded election day turnout in two of the three previous special elections held in the county and city of Hot Springs. It represented two-thirds of the 7,238 votes cast in the June 2016 special election that pledged the 0.625% sales tax to the repayment of $54.7 million in road bonds and 52% of the 1,523 votes cast in the September 2018 referendum requested by Mid-America Science Museum.

The 911 early votes represented just less than half of the 1,838 votes cast in the September 2019 special election that pledged the Hot Springs Advertising and Promotion Commission's 3% hospitality tax toward the repayment of bonds that financed the construction of the Majestic Park baseball complex.

More than two-thirds of the vote total in Tuesday's election was still out when early and absentee results were released shortly after 7:30 p.m. Early voters favored the sales tax extension by a 242-vote margin, a lead that grew to 324 votes when the 4,074 election day votes were added to the tally. The lead shrank to 205 votes with eight vote centers reporting and 83 with nine locations reporting.

Community Baptist Church on Arkansas 7 north was one of the final locations to report results. The Election Commission said election day voters at the church favored the sales tax 382-262, setting the final margin in an election that saw fewer than 10% of the county's more than 63,000 registered voters cast a ballot.

Nine vote centers reported a majority of election day voters favored the sales tax extension. The 120-vote margin at Community Baptist Church was the largest margin in favor of the tax. Voters who cast an election day ballot at Mountain Pine City Hall opposed the extension by 122 votes, the biggest margin reported at any of the five locations where a majority of voters opposed the extension.

Election day turnout favored the proposal by a 2,087-1,987 margin. Absentee voters opposed it 53-35. City Manager Bill Burrough said winning the early vote by 242 votes proved decisive.

"Early voting really carried this election," he said Tuesday night.

Burrough said the $5 million the city expects to receive annually from the five-year extension will allow it to quadruple the mileage of the annual primary paving list the city submits to the Hot Springs Board of Directors. Starting next year, he said a primary list of 30 to 35 miles will be presented for the board's approval. The mileage represents more than 10% of the 300 miles of roads the city maintains.

Garland County Judge Darryl Mahoney said the county will be able to pave a similar mileage with the more than $8 million a year it expects to receive from its population-based share of the five-year extension.

"I believe this is the first time in county budget history that we'll have a dedicated fund strictly for repair and maintenance of existing roads and bridges," he said. "Arterial roads and collector roads are what we'll attack first and our structurally deficient bridges. We'll get them in the engineering phase. That's about a year process, so we need to get started on some of that."

Election Commission Chairman/Election Coordinator Gene Haley said the county and city's share of the election cost was $38,200.

The election commission said turnout continued to skew older, with voters 55 and older representing three-fourths of the vote total. Voters 34 and younger represented less than 5% of the turnout.

Haley said Piney Grove Methodist Church told the election commission it will no longer be a vote center. The Airport Road location has been one of the busier election day polling places. The 360 votes cast there Tuesday represented 9% of the election day turnout.

Haley said the church requested to be removed from the list because of campaign signs that cluttered the property.