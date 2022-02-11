Little Rock is a city on the edge. We are on the verge of either becoming one of the country's great small cities or being thrown onto the scrap heap of cities that failed to reach their potential.

It's our choice to make.

I'm a native of Little Rock and have been in business here for almost 50 years. There are so many things about my hometown of which I'm proud. I dare you to find a more hospitable city in America. We have a collaborative business community that has invested in quality of life and economic development initiatives that have created jobs. We are perfectly situated--with easy access to major interstates, river transportation, modern rail systems, and a national airport--for future economic successes. Through the strong leadership of Michael Poore, I sense that our public school system is improving.

But all that is positive about our city is being overshadowed by Little Rock's crime rate.

It's a problem. A big problem that can potentially undo all that the good we've accomplished and can set our destiny down a different, undesirable path.

This is not hyperbole. The numbers bear out this unfortunate truth.

Already this year, as of this writing, six people have been murdered in Little Rock. Last year, 64 people were killed, with more than 4,000 violent crimes reported. In 2020, 55 people were murdered, with 3,068 violent crimes reported.

Last month, the website WalletHub revealed in a study that Little Rock has the highest crime rate per 1,000 residents of any state capital in the United States.

Seeing those numbers, why would anyone want to live here, work here, move their business here, or visit here? In my view, the perception that Little Rock is an unsafe city is justified.

Enough is enough!

More than a decade ago, Warren Stephens stood before the annual meeting of the Little Rock Chamber of Commerce and boldly shared his vision for a stronger, unified, and more efficient local and county government.

It's called "regionalism."

Warren proposed a regional approach that would be implemented in funding personnel and administrative costs for police, fire, street, and sanitation services to eliminate the redundancy of services offered in each area by the cities of Little Rock, North Little Rock, Sherwood, Jacksonville and Maumelle, and Pulaski County and merge those responsibilities into one administrative office. Pooling resources will save significant money that can be re-invested into higher wages and other worthy initiatives such as crime prevention.

The concept of consolidating local governments into regional units is not new. It was not a new concept in 2010, either.

Now is the time to seriously revisit this initiative, and I believe we should start with Little Rock Police.

For three years, the Little Rock Police Department has been in a state of constant internal turmoil within its ranks. The problem appears to only get worse, and no one appears to be doing anything about it. Such dissension is counter-productive to proper policing and community protection. On Feb. 1, the Little Rock City Board of Directors passed a resolution declaring violence in Little Rock a public health emergency. No kidding!

Now is not the time for meaningless resolutions. Bold and disruptive action is critical, and if our elected officials aren't willing to tackle it, then we--the citizens of Little Rock--must.

Here's my proposal: Disband the administration at LRPD and ask the Little Rock Board of Directors to subcontract public safety within the city limits to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office. If the board refuses, then I recommend letting the citizens of Little Rock decide at the polls.

Pulaski County Sheriff Eric Higgins has proven to be an effective leader and a no-nonsense law enforcement officer. He is respected among his peers and those who are under his command. Give him the reins of LRPD, and I firmly believe we'll begin to see positive results.

While the ultimate goal should be a regional approach to government throughout all of Pulaski County, Little Rock's crime issue demands that we start there.

There will be opponents to this initiative. But the opposition will be made up of people who have never put forth any solutions and are egotistically more interested in protecting their turf.

There are many great things happening in northwest Arkansas. Those fine folks up there have already adopted, to some degree, a regional approach. It's how they promote themselves in tourism and economic development. I am grateful for the growth and economic vitality of that region.

It's time for Arkansas' capital city to step up with this bold initiative. We are still the economic center of Arkansas. But we won't be much longer if we don't do something.

John Flake of Little Rock is an investor and philanthropist.