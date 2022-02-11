Federal bank fraud conviction in Little Rock nets N.Y. man 27-month sentence

A New York City man who pleaded guilty to bank fraud last April and was scheduled to be sentenced last August finally got his day in court Thursday after he demanded at his last sentencing hearing to be provided a new attorney.

Patrick Cooper, 58, was sentenced Thursday to 27 months in prison by U.S. District Judge Kristine G. Baker, who spent over an hour of the two-hour hearing dealing with objections the defendant had raised to his pre-sentence investigation report.

In total, Cooper had raised 13 objections to his pre-sentence report, many of which had to do with how his previous convictions were counted in calculating his criminal history score. Omar Greene II, Cooper's attorney, withdrew several of the objections, Baker overruled most of the rest and sustained two objections that Assistant U.S. Attorney Jana Harris said the government would not contest.

Even with the two sustained objections, however, the resulting drop of four points to Cooper's criminal history score did not result in a corresponding drop in his guideline sentencing range, which was calculated at between 27 and 33 months. The statutory maximum sentence for Cooper's offense is 30 years in prison.

Cooper entered his guilty plea before Baker last April, admitting that he and his co-defendant, Jodaine Kamawu James, 26, of Brooklyn, N.Y., had conspired to steal money from several Bank of America bank branches by impersonating account holders. James pleaded guilty Dec. 2, 2020, before Baker and was sentenced to 21 months in prison in May.

Cooper was accused, along with James, of visiting several Bank of America sites on Jan. 15, 2020, and withdrawing money from accounts by impersonating the account owners. At his plea hearing, Harris told Baker that Cooper and James had visited six bank branches and succeeded in withdrawing $11,000 from two of them.

Court documents said the two men were arrested after a branch manager recognized Cooper from internal emails that had circulated warning of the fraud and describing Cooper's appearance. A short time after police arrived, they spotted the car that Cooper and James were in a short distance away and arrested them.

A search of the men's car -- which had been rented in Oklahoma City -- found $13,000 in cash, four Social Security cards with four matching state driver's licenses in the names of Bank of America customers -- but with Cooper's photo on the driver's licenses. Harris said that a C0nnecticut driver's license with James' photo and a Bank of America debit card also were recovered.

Baker denied a request by Greene that she sentence Cooper to time served and allow him to immediately be placed on supervised release and returned to New York to serve out his sentence. Noting that his client has been in jail for 24 months and 25 days, which approached the low end of the guideline range, Greene said Cooper is "basically a homeless drug addict," with "page after page" of misdemeanor drug offenses on his record that "all support that he is a drug addict."

Greene said that Cooper had supported himself on the streets of New York City for many years by performing street comedy. Cooper told Baker that if she would release him to the Eastern District of New York, because he is a resident of that district and being on supervised release, rehabilitation programs would be made available to him that had not been available before because he had not been under court supervision.

Greene also maintained that Cooper was a minor player in the conspiracy, that the major planning had been done by his co-defendant and by an unidentified person in New York known only as "John."

"I didn't wake up one morning and say, 'You know what? I'm going to commit bank fraud.' That's not how it went," Cooper said. "I was kind of conned into the bank fraud."

Cooper said a man approached him one night as he was performing and asked him if he would like a job. He said once he was on an airplane flying out to another state, he envisioned the job as being something related to data entry or some other legitimate pursuit.

"But when I got there and found out it wasn't data entry, it was too late," he said. "I was in another city, another state, with no money and no way of turning back."

Cooper asked to be returned to New York to serve his sentence and any period of supervised release imposed on him, saying that his only contact in Arkansas had been through the offense he committed and the time he has spent in jails in Pulaski and Greene counties.

"I'm a little nervous about being released in Greene County," he said. "I don't know nothing about Arkansas except that President Clinton was from here."

Harris opposed any downward variance of the guideline sentence but said she did support Cooper's return to New York to serve his time.

Although Baker also agreed that Cooper should do his time in New York, she was unmoved by his plea for leniency or his explanation of his participation in the offense.

"You say you were conned into it but the fact is, you did it," she said.

In addition to the 27-month sentence, Baker recommended that Cooper enroll in drug rehabilitation and educational or vocational programs in prison and she ordered him to serve three years' supervised release. Baker said she would recommend to the Bureau of Prisons and to the U.S. Probation Office that his case be transferred to New York.