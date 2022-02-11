Fire damages vacant Pines mall

The vacant Pines mall caught fire early Thursday morning, and firefighters continued throughout the day to investigate what caused the blaze that started in what was the former manager’s office.

According to a fire report, nine crews were dispatched to the property at 2901 Pines Mall Drive at 12:42 a.m. A Face-book user appearing to travel past the mall captured video of the blaze, showing the fire and smoke traveling vertically through the roof and not spreading widely through the 347,869-square foot property, which opened in 1986.

“In the area where the mall manager was, it was pretty significant, and that’s what people were able to see driving by,” Pine Bluff Fire and Emergency Services Chief Shauwn Howell said while still on the scene Thursday morning. “That actually helped, what we call self-ventilated, where the fire was able to go up instead of out, so it stayed right there. It was free-burning. So that kept it right there instead of traveling throughout the mall. What we’re now trying to determine is to make sure the smoke traveled, which we know that it did, but how far did it travel? The sprinkler system was active and is now turned off. The power is turned off.

“Now that we have some daylight, we can assess the situation better.” Howell said no one was present when fire crews arrived and no injuries from the fire were indicated. It’s too early to tell whether there was foul play that led to the fire, he added.

There were 21 firefighters each from two shifts fighting the blaze, with Pine Bluff police, Entergy and Centerpoint utilities on the scene as well. The scene was cleared at 10:32 a.m. Thursday.

“There was heavy interior fire damage, but not much to the exterior damage,” Howell said. “The main thing is nobody got hurt. It’s clear that someone has been in and out of the mall at different times. There’s visible damage. Some wires have been stolen. You can see that. We don’t know at this point if that was the cause or led to the cause, but there was definitely damage from that.” Howell added it’s not been determined whether anyone was living at the mall or ransacking the property.

“There’s stuff everywhere,” Howell said . “You’ve got store fixtures still there. You’ve got furniture, clothing, a lot of boxes. It’s like a bat in the mall.” No damage was done to the Dillard’s Clearance store, which was sectioned off from the rest of the mall. The store planned to be open Thursday, Howell said, adding the fire department would continue to work with employees.

“They had constructed a wall where the glass doors used to be, so they actually put a wall there, and they own their own separate power and own separate AC so they didn’t have any cross-contamination with the ventilation,” Howell said. “They were totally separate from the mall, so that was a blessing.” Any damage would lead to closing of the store, Howell said, but he thinks the business will have no problems.

Property records list the owners of the mall as James, Thuytien and John Vu of Wichita Falls, Texas. Although she is not listed, Judy Vu says she is an owner of the mall as well.

Judy Vu said the mall was last in operation just before the onset of the covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

Asked about her concerns from the fire and plans with the mall going forward, Judy Vu said: “I don’t know. I cannot answer because it belongs to my company. I’m the owner, but I’m still under Cameron Co.” Ju dy Vu , wh o wa s reached by phone, offered to answer further questions via email, as she was in transit.

She clarified that the Cameron Co. is a name for the Cameron Appraisal Group, listed on its website as a regional property tax consulting firm serving the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex since 1996. Wichita Falls is 142 miles northwest of the Dallas city center.

According to an Oct. 19, 2020, article in The Commercial, Cameron Appraisal Group is owned by Thuytien Vu, Theresa Vu and John Vu. Judy Vu told members of the media on June 14, 2020, the mall had been foreclosed on and returned to the lender, which Judy Vu said in the article was Cameron.

A call to a number listed for Cameron Appraisal Group was not returned.

Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington said she would talk with Judy Vu on Thursday about the fire upon receiving the official report from Howell to share concerns about the seriousness of the mall’s status, adding the two met in January and walked through the property.

“I told her then she needed to take what she can get,” Washington said. “She’s asking for $17 million. I told her you’re not going to get that and you need to take what you can get.” Washington said she hasn’t known of any interested buyers since 2019, adding that Judy Vu turned down offers of $4 million to $6 million. An assessment summary of the mall from 2018 valued the mall at $2,069,650.

“I plan to tell her, ‘You need to take something or get nothing at all,’” Washington said.

Pine Bluff fire crews work to contain a fire that erupted from the former manager’s office of the vacant Pines mall Thursday. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

