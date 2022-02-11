Fire destroys 57-year-old Searcy apartment complex; no injuries reported





A fire destroyed Melody Lane Apartments in Searcy early Thursday.

"It's a total loss," said Battalion Chief Keith Carlisle with the Searcy Fire Department. "It burnt the roof off all 26 of them. No injuries. Everyone that was in there got up and got out."'

Carlisle said it will be Monday before an inspector can wade into the rubble to try to determine the cause of the fire, which generated a considerable amount of smoke and flames.

"We didn't leave the scene until 2 o'clock," he said, referring to 2 p.m. Thursday. "It still hot, smoldering a bit, so it'll be a couple of days before somebody can go in there."

The first call about the fire came in at 12:30 a.m. -- 14 hours earlier.

Carlisle said the fire started on the east side of the apartment complex, which is shaped like a rectangle with a courtyard in the middle.

He said firefighters couldn't approach from the east because of Gin Creek.

So they approached from the west, going into the courtyard to fight the fire.

Then they realized it had spread through the attic to the west side. They were surrounded by fire.

"We had to back out and go on a defensive attack," said Carlisle. "It's a bad design for firefighting."

According to White County property records, the two-story apartment complex was built in 1965.

John Bell, whose family owned the apartment complex off and on from 1972 until December, said the ground floor consisted of a garage. The apartments were on the second floor.

"We had a smaller roof fire a couple of years ago," said Bell. "I can't remember what started it."

Bell said he was relieved to learn nobody was injured in Thursday's fire.

"We don't have any reason to believe anything other than an accident, and we're glad everybody is OK," he said.

Tributary LLC owns the apartment complex, which is managed by Advantage Property Management, a division of Re/Max Advantage, said Micheal Hamblin, a property manager with Advantage.

"We still don't really know what the cause of it was, what's going to end up happening or anything," said Hamblin. "We spent most of our day working on it and trying to help tenants, trying to get them relocated."

He said a church set up a warming center for the tenants early Thursday.

Hamblin said Advantage representatives had talked to almost all the displaced tenants, and they were either staying with family members or had relocated to permanent housing elsewhere.

"We have some housing available, or will in the next day or so, that we're going to be able to get some of them into," said Hamblin.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, there's less rental property available, he said.

"We're glad everybody got out," said Hamblin. "Something like this could have been way worse. We're thankful our tenants got out and there are no injuries. Belongings can be replaced."









