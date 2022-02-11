Flying to Mexico seen as U.S. asylum ticket

SOMERTON, Ariz. -- For nationalities that don't need a visa, flying to Mexico can be a ticket to seeking asylum in the United States.

Once arriving at a Mexican border city, they can walk across the border in broad daylight and surrender to U.S. agents. In doing so, they avoid the dangers of traversing Mexico and other countries over land and circumvent sweeping U.S. asylum restrictions.

The U.S. has expelled migrants more than 1.5 million times under a public health order in effect since March 2020 to address the coronavirus, but it hasn't been applied across the board.

Mexico accepts back its own migrants and those from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador under the order, known as Title 42.

Other nationalities are eligible for expulsion, but the U.S. frequently won't fly them out due to the expense and strained diplomatic relations with their home countries, notably Cuba and Venezuela. Instead, they are often quickly released in the U.S. to pursue asylum.

The biggest beneficiaries are people from Colombia and other nations who can enter Mexico visa-free, allowing them to fly to the U.S. border and walk across.

Under U.S. pressure, Mexico is requiring visas from more nationalities, delaying or potentially eliminating the option of flying to the border. Their only alternative may be traveling illegally over land.

Last year, Mexico began requiring visas for Brazilians and Ecuadorians and, on Jan. 21, did the same for Venezuelans. Mexico's Interior Department said the latest move responded to a tenfold increase in Venezuelans traveling "in an irregular manner to a third country," a clear reference to the United States.

In December, U.S. officials stopped Venezuelans nearly 25,000 times on the border, more than double September's count and up from only about 200 times the same period a year earlier. Venezuelans were the second-largest nationality encountered in December, behind Mexicans.

Groups of about 75 to 125 migrants gathered at sunrise several days this month at an opening in the border wall in Yuma, the Border Patrol sector where more than one of three Venezuelans was stopped in December. Venezuelans were virtually absent, as were Mexicans and Central Americans. They were largely Colombian, Cuban, Indian, Haitian and Russian.

Venezuelans still being released said they squeaked into Mexico before the visa requirement took effect and condemned the measure.

"It's a travesty," said Daniel Sandrea, who flew to Mexico on Jan. 19 with his 13-year-old son and planned to settle in Chicago with a friend.

Sandrea, 42, said he left Venezuela because he could no longer obey orders to threaten and harass opponents of President Nicolas Maduro as a police officer in the city of Merida.

"We are fleeing a dictatorship," he said while waiting for a bus to Phoenix at the the Regional Center for Border Health's warehouse in Somerton.

U.S. authorities stopped Colombians -- many of them relatively well-off -- nearly 4,100 times in December, up from 73 times a year earlier.

U.S. authorities have released about 15,000 migrants to the Regional Center for Border Health since last February, said Amanda Aguirre, chief executive of the health care provider. About nine of 10 people are quickly on a bus to the Phoenix airport, with others taken to shelters.

It's too soon to say if travel restrictions will stop Venezuelans and may depend on how easily Mexico issues visas.

The U.S. doesn't recognize the Maduro government in Venezuela, making flights nearly impossible. Last month, the U.S. began flying Venezuelans to Colombia without an opportunity to claim asylum and said it would do so "on a regular basis."

