Today

Sweetheart Hangar Dance — 6 p.m., including dinner, dance lessons and music, 6 p.m., $35-$65, Arkansas Air & Military Museum in Fayetteville. 521-4947.

Valentine’s Day Dinner — 6 & 7:30 p.m., Eleven at Crystal Bridges Museum. $70. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

“Hammered: Thor And Loki” — The Princes of Asgard are really just ordinary boys, 7 p.m. Feb. 11; 2 & 7 p.m. Feb. 12; and 2 p.m. Feb. 13, Arts Live Theatre, 818 N. Sang Ave. in Fayetteville. $10-$12. 521-4932, artslivetheatre.com.

“Smoke on the Mountain” — It’s the 1930s and the Sanders family has come to town for a revival, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 11-12; 2 p.m. Feb. 13; 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14; 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16-19; and 2 p.m. Feb. 20, Fort Smith Little Theatre, 401 N. Sixth St. in Fort Smith. $20 for Valentine’s Day; $12 all other performances. fslt.org or 783-2966 (ext. 2).

“Something Rotten” — Set in the 1590s, brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a hit play but are stuck in the shadow of that Renaissance rock star known as “The Bard,” 8 p.m. Feb. 11-12; 2 p.m. Feb. 13; again Feb. 17-20 & 24-27, Arkansas Public Theatre in Rogers. $25 & up. 631-8988, arkansaspublictheatre.org.

Saturday

Eureka Springs Chocolate Lovers’ Festival — 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Eureka Springs Community Center, 44 Kingshighway in Eureka Springs. $12.50. www.facebook.com/EurekaSpringsChocolateFest.

Hear Our Voices — Indigenous stories with Mitch Walking Elk, 11 a.m., Museum of Native American History via Facebook Live. Free. monah.us.

Art Walk — With stops at R McClintock Fine Woodworking Shoppe, Paige’s Market Boutique, Arts One Presents at Shiloh Square, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History and Natural State Rock & Republic, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., downtown Springdale. Free. downtownspringdale.org.

Drop-In Art Making — 1-4 p.m. Feb. 12-13, Estes Room at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Black American Genealogy — 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Creative Visions — “Love Letters to Your Family History” with Bobby C. Martin, 4:30 p.m., Museum of Native American History in Bentonville. $5. Register at monah.us.