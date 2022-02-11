Gentry School Board approves bond sale for district savings

GENTRY -- The Gentry School Board passed a resolution Jan. 31 approving the sale of $8.84 million in bonds to refund 2016 bonds, resulting in savings to the district of approximately $724,000 due to lower interest rates.

The bond sale was handled by Stephens Inc., the district's financial advisor. Kevin Fought, president of Stephens Inc., recommended looking at another possible bond sale in the next calendar year to see if additional savings can be had.

Student enrollment numbers were reported to have reached a new high last week, reaching 1,550 on Jan. 31. Some discussion took place in regard to limited available classroom space in the primary school.

The School Board heard of a spike in covid-19 numbers within the district during the month of January.

Jason Barrett, Gentry School District's point of contact for covid-19 reporting, told the board that in the last fiscal year, the district had experienced 151 positive cases of covid-19 but that in January of this year alone, the district had 215 positive cases reported. As a result, large numbers of students and staff were out due to positive cases or to quarantine in January.

Barrett said there had been 316 positive cases reported so far in the current school year, which began July 1.

According to the most recent report, those numbers appear to be coming down, with only 15 new cases reported last week, though the week was a shorter week due to the winter storm.

Under personnel matters, the board approved the classified resignation of Bailee Owens and the classified hiring of Samantha LaCaze as an aide in the primary school and Patricia Casey as an aide at the intermediate school. Also officially approved was the in-district transfer of Sharon Selvidge to the primary school receptionist post as a school secretary starting Jan. 5.

The board went into executive session to evaluate the performance of Superintendent Terrie Metz and will review her suggestions for next year's goals at the next board meeting.

The board adopted a state-required projected budget for 2024. According to Metz, the budget is only an estimate of expenditures. The projected budget includes $11 million in salaries, $3.1 million in instructional expenses, as well as an additional $3.1 million in maintenance and operational expenses. Other items include $800,000 for pupil transportation expenses and $1,466,355 in bonded debt payments.

Metz reported that BiLD Architects were moving forward with plans for the HVAC update at the high school and have been at the school and on the roof.

A resolution was approved authorizing the district to be a part of the county's hazard mitigation plan.

According to a letter from Lacye Blake, the state hazard mitigation officer, by receiving approvable appending adoption status, "Benton County, and participating jurisdictions, will achieve eligibility for mitigation grants once the plan has been adopted by each participating jurisdiction, and approved by FEMA."

Metz announced that all of Gentry's board members had completed the required training hours. She told them she had certificates of appreciation for each of them.

The board approved a memorandum of understanding with Northwest Arkansas Industries for Education Inc. of Springdale to provide instructors for industrial maintenance training for Gentry students and students from surrounding districts.