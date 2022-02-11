Grass fire damages headstones at Fort Smith National Cemetery

FORT SMITH -- Headstones at the Fort Smith National Cemetery were damaged by a small grass fire Wednesday, according to the city's Fire Department.

Fire Marshal Ethan Millard said the department responded to the fire at 522 Garland Ave. at 3:20 p.m. Crews were able to extinguish the fire in about five minutes.

Millard said the cause of the fire was deemed undetermined unless any additional information comes forward. Construction was taking place in the area "a couple of hours" before the fire, although it's uncertain whether there's any connection to that, he said.

Millard was unable to disclose the extent of the damage caused by the fire. There were no injuries nor deaths.

Marshall Murphy, director of the cemetery, didn't respond to requests for comment Thursday afternoon.

The cemetery's beginning dates to 1867, when the old Army post burial ground was elevated to a national cemetery consisting of about 5 acres enclosed by a white-washed fence.

The cemetery has been expanded several times and today totals 32 acres. Many of the private monuments in the national cemetery face west, in the opposite direction of government furnished headstones, according to the cemetery's website.

"This is in accordance with a religious custom in some Arkansas communities to bury the dead with the feet to the east so that on Resurrection Day the body will arise facing east," the website says. "The inscription is facing west as it is believed that a person, when reading the headstone, would be in a proper position (facing east) to say a prayer for the deceased."

The cemetery was placed on the National Register of Historic Places on May 29, 1999.