Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Green is Impact Player of Week

by Special to The Commercial | Today at 2:54 a.m.
UAPB guard Zaay Green scored 19 points and totaled 11 rebounds against Jackson State on Monday. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff women’s basketball guard Zaay Green has been named the Southwestern Athletic Conference Impact Player of the Week.

On Saturday’s 77-57 win over Alcorn State, Green had a career night tallying her first-ever career triple-double with 26 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists while shooting 6-of-9 from the field, going 4-of-5 from behind the 3-point line.

Green also finished with a double-double against Jackson State, scoring 19 points and grabbing 11 rebounds.

“I’m just thankful for the game and blessed for every chance I get to play,” Green said about her performance in the past week.

Green and UAPB will visit Alabama State at 2 p.m. Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT