Green is Impact Player of Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff women’s basketball guard Zaay Green has been named the Southwestern Athletic Conference Impact Player of the Week.

On Saturday’s 77-57 win over Alcorn State, Green had a career night tallying her first-ever career triple-double with 26 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists while shooting 6-of-9 from the field, going 4-of-5 from behind the 3-point line.

Green also finished with a double-double against Jackson State, scoring 19 points and grabbing 11 rebounds.

“I’m just thankful for the game and blessed for every chance I get to play,” Green said about her performance in the past week.

Green and UAPB will visit Alabama State at 2 p.m. Saturday.