DEAR HELOISE: A friend of mine -- who lives alone -- slipped and fell in the shower and could not get up or get to his phone, which was in another room. A neighbor decided to check on him, and he told her that he had to lie where he fell for four days and nights. He had a broken leg, he couldn't get to his insulin for his diabetes, and he had no food or water. He's a big man of about 300 pounds and 72 years old. Please warn people to place their cellphones on the floor next to their bathtub or shower, just in case a situation like this happens to them. At least they can call for help.

DEAR READER: This is an excellent idea. Too many people fall in their homes and can't call for help because they can't reach a phone. If they place their phone where they can reach it, it could save their life.

DEAR HELOISE: There is an old scam that's been revived and is going around the country with lightning speed. A young man (or woman) calls an elderly person and says they have been in an accident or are in jail, and they need bail money. They always sound tearful and scared, and beg for their grandmother or grandfather's assistance. They want cash!

It's a scam. Sometimes they say they'll send a bail bondsman over to pick up the money, which can vary from $1,000 to $10,000. Don't give them a dime. Get as much information as you can, then call the police.

Another twist to this scam is someone showing up on your doorstep unannounced, claiming to be a friend (or an attorney or bail bondsman) to collect funds for your grandchild. Do not let them in your house no matter what they tell you, and above all do not give them money or credit cards, and never disclose any personal information.

DEAR HELOISE: Recently we had a power failure and everything in the house went out. My son got out a flashlight, one that is battery powered, turned it on and set it on end on the floor. The light bounced off the white ceiling and gave us enough light to move around the room without walking into things.

DEAR HELOISE: When traveling, never put your home address on your luggage tag. Instead, put your business address on the tag. If someone has your luggage, they know you're not home, which leaves your house an easy target for burglars.

DEAR HELOISE: I was on a trip for a job interview and had packed with care a nice suit, new shirt and a new tie. It was while dressing that I realized my shoes were in need of polishing. I used a washcloth and a little petroleum jelly and rubbed it in a circular motion on my shoes. It gave my shoes a soft sheen and improved my chances for the job.

