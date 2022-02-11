High school basketball schedule

Today's games
Subject to change
NOTE Some games may have been canceled or rescheduled.
6A-CENTRAL
Bryant at Little Rock Southwest
Fort Smith Northside at Conway
Little Rock Central at Cabot
North Little Rock at Little Rock Catholic/Mount St. Mary
6A-WEST
Bentonville West at Springdale Har-Ber
Fayetteville at Bentonville
Springdale at Rogers
Rogers Heritage at Fort Smith Southside
5A-CENTRAL
Jacksonville at Benton
Little Rock Christian at Maumelle
Little Rock Hall at Sylvan Hills
Little Rock Parkview at Beebe
5A-EAST
Batesville at Paragould
Jonesboro at Greene County Tech
Nettleton at West Memphis
Searcy at Marion
5A-SOUTH
El Dorado at Texarkana
Lake Hamilton at Hot Springs
Sheridan at Hot Springs Lakeside
White Hall at Pine Bluff
5A-WEST
Russellville at Alma
Siloam Springs at Greenbrier
Van Buren at Mountain Home
Vilonia at Greenwood
4A-1
Gentry at Berryville
Huntsville at Harrison
Pea Ridge at Farmington
Prairie Grove at Gravette
4A-3
Brookland at Trumann
Pocahontas at Jonesboro Westside*
4A-4
Dardanelle at Subiaco Academy*
Morrilton at Clarksville
Ozark at Pottsville
4A-5
Lonoke at Forrest City
Mills at Joe T. Robinson
Stuttgart at Pulaski Academy
Wynne at eStem
4A-7
De Queen at Bauxite
Fountain Lake at Hope
Mena at Malvern
Nashville at Arkadelphia
4A-8
Hamburg at Crossett
Magnolia at Star City
Monticello at Camden Fairview
Watson Chapel at Warren
3A-1
Bergman at Lincoln
Green Forest at Elkins
Greenland at Valley Springs
Haas Hall Bentonville at Life Way Christian
3A-2
Bald Knob at Harding Academy
Cave City at Mountain View
Newport at Riverview
Rose Bud at Clinton
3A-3
Hoxie at Corning*
Osceola at Manila
Piggott at Rivercrest
Walnut Ridge at Harrisburg*
3A-4
Booneville at Paris
Cedarville at Cossatot River
Danville at Charleston
Waldron at Hackett
3A-5
Dover at Two Rivers
Lamar at Baptist Prep
3A-6
Central Ark. Christian at Dollarway
Helena-West Helena at DeWitt
Jacksonville Lighthouse at Palestine-Wheatley
LISA Academy West at Episcopal Collegiate
3A-7
Ashdown at Glen Rose
Benton Harmony Grove at Genoa Central
Bismarck at Centerpoint
Prescott at Fouke
3A-8
Rison at Smackover
2A-1
Alpena at Decatur
Eureka Springs at Yellville-Summit
Flippin at Arkansas Arts
2A-2
Sloan-Hendrix at Melbourne
2A-3
Buffalo Island at Cross County*
Earle at Riverside
2A-4
Future School at Johnson Co. Westside
2A-5
Conway St. Joseph at Bigelow
Maumelle Charter at Marshall
2A-6
Carlisle at England
Des Arc at Clarendon#
Des Arc at KIPP Delta*
2A-7
Cutter-Morning Star at Dierks*
2A-8
Gurdon at Fordyce
Hampton at Woodlawn
Lafayette County at Spring Hill
Parkers Chapel at Junction City
1A-1 EAST
Jasper at Deer*
Omaha at Mount Judea
1A-2
West Side Greers Ferry at Viola
1A-1 WEST
St. Paul at The New School
Thaden at Mulberry
1A-5
Friendship Aspire at Augusta
1A-7
Mineral Springs at Mount Ida
1A-8
Strong at Emerson
Nonconference
Blevins at Poyen*
Conway Christian at Nemo Vista
Dierks at Mineral Springs#
Horatio at Acorn
Jessieville at Caddo Hills
Lead Hill at Cotter
Midland at Concord
Mount Vernon-Enola at Quitman
Mountain Pine at Bearden
Murfreesboro at Ouachita
NW Ark. Classical at Haas Hall Bentonville*
Oark at Ozark Catholic
Oden at Magazine*
Perryville at Bradford
Rural Special at Ozark Mountain
Scranton at County Line
South Side Bee Branch at Guy-Perkins
White Co. Central at Izard County
*Boys only
#Girls only