High school basketball schedule

Today's games

Subject to change

NOTE Some games may have been canceled or rescheduled.

6A-CENTRAL

Bryant at Little Rock Southwest

Fort Smith Northside at Conway

Little Rock Central at Cabot

North Little Rock at Little Rock Catholic/Mount St. Mary

6A-WEST

Bentonville West at Springdale Har-Ber

Fayetteville at Bentonville

Springdale at Rogers

Rogers Heritage at Fort Smith Southside

5A-CENTRAL

Jacksonville at Benton

Little Rock Christian at Maumelle

Little Rock Hall at Sylvan Hills

Little Rock Parkview at Beebe

5A-EAST

Batesville at Paragould

Jonesboro at Greene County Tech

Nettleton at West Memphis

Searcy at Marion

5A-SOUTH

El Dorado at Texarkana

Lake Hamilton at Hot Springs

Sheridan at Hot Springs Lakeside

White Hall at Pine Bluff

5A-WEST

Russellville at Alma

Siloam Springs at Greenbrier

Van Buren at Mountain Home

Vilonia at Greenwood

4A-1

Gentry at Berryville

Huntsville at Harrison

Pea Ridge at Farmington

Prairie Grove at Gravette

4A-3

Brookland at Trumann

Pocahontas at Jonesboro Westside*

4A-4

Dardanelle at Subiaco Academy*

Morrilton at Clarksville

Ozark at Pottsville

4A-5

Lonoke at Forrest City

Mills at Joe T. Robinson

Stuttgart at Pulaski Academy

Wynne at eStem

4A-7

De Queen at Bauxite

Fountain Lake at Hope

Mena at Malvern

Nashville at Arkadelphia

4A-8

Hamburg at Crossett

Magnolia at Star City

Monticello at Camden Fairview

Watson Chapel at Warren

3A-1

Bergman at Lincoln

Green Forest at Elkins

Greenland at Valley Springs

Haas Hall Bentonville at Life Way Christian

3A-2

Bald Knob at Harding Academy

Cave City at Mountain View

Newport at Riverview

Rose Bud at Clinton

3A-3

Hoxie at Corning*

Osceola at Manila

Piggott at Rivercrest

Walnut Ridge at Harrisburg*

3A-4

Booneville at Paris

Cedarville at Cossatot River

Danville at Charleston

Waldron at Hackett

3A-5

Dover at Two Rivers

Lamar at Baptist Prep

3A-6

Central Ark. Christian at Dollarway

Helena-West Helena at DeWitt

Jacksonville Lighthouse at Palestine-Wheatley

LISA Academy West at Episcopal Collegiate

3A-7

Ashdown at Glen Rose

Benton Harmony Grove at Genoa Central

Bismarck at Centerpoint

Prescott at Fouke

3A-8

Rison at Smackover

2A-1

Alpena at Decatur

Eureka Springs at Yellville-Summit

Flippin at Arkansas Arts

2A-2

Sloan-Hendrix at Melbourne

2A-3

Buffalo Island at Cross County*

Earle at Riverside

2A-4

Future School at Johnson Co. Westside

2A-5

Conway St. Joseph at Bigelow

Maumelle Charter at Marshall

2A-6

Carlisle at England

Des Arc at Clarendon#

Des Arc at KIPP Delta*

2A-7

Cutter-Morning Star at Dierks*

2A-8

Gurdon at Fordyce

Hampton at Woodlawn

Lafayette County at Spring Hill

Parkers Chapel at Junction City

1A-1 EAST

Jasper at Deer*

Omaha at Mount Judea

1A-2

West Side Greers Ferry at Viola

1A-1 WEST

St. Paul at The New School

Thaden at Mulberry

1A-5

Friendship Aspire at Augusta

1A-7

Mineral Springs at Mount Ida

1A-8

Strong at Emerson

Nonconference

Blevins at Poyen*

Conway Christian at Nemo Vista

Dierks at Mineral Springs#

Horatio at Acorn

Jessieville at Caddo Hills

Lead Hill at Cotter

Midland at Concord

Mount Vernon-Enola at Quitman

Mountain Pine at Bearden

Murfreesboro at Ouachita

NW Ark. Classical at Haas Hall Bentonville*

Oark at Ozark Catholic

Oden at Magazine*

Perryville at Bradford

Rural Special at Ozark Mountain

Scranton at County Line

South Side Bee Branch at Guy-Perkins

White Co. Central at Izard County

*Boys only

#Girls only