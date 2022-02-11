Hogs picked to win SEC West by coaches

FAYETTEVILLE — SEC baseball coaches project Arkansas to win the SEC West championship in 2022.

The Razorbacks received five of of 14 first-place votes in the poll, which was released Thursday. Ole Miss and Mississippi State each received four first-place votes in the division voting and tied for second. LSU received one first-place vote and was projected fourth, followed in order by Alabama, Texas A&M and Auburn.

Coaches were not permitted to vote for their own teams.

Arkansas has won or shared three consecutive SEC West titles. The Razorbacks won the division and conference titles outright last season.

Vanderbilt, which was national runner-up to Mississippi State in 2021, was predicted to win the SEC East with nine first-place votes. Florida received three first-place votes and Georgia received two first-place votes in the division standings, and were predicted to finish second and third in the East, respectively.

In a poll quirk that demonstrates how competitive the SEC is expected to be, Ole Miss was predicted to win the overall SEC title. The Rebels received four first-place votes when coaches were asked to predict the conference champion.

Arkansas received three first-place votes in the overall projection. Florida, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt each received two votes, and LSU one.

All six of the teams that received a conference title vote are nationally ranked in the top 10 of the preseason USA Today coaches poll — No. 2 Vanderbilt, No. 3 Mississippi State, No. 4 Arkansas, No. 6 Ole Miss, No. 7 LSU and No. 10 Florida.

Arkansas is scheduled to play all five of the other SEC teams in the top 10, including Mississippi State, Ole Miss, LSU and Vanderbilt at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville.

Three Razorbacks were voted to preseason All-SEC teams by coaches. Second baseman Robert Moore is on the preseason first team, and third baseman Cayden Wallace and outfielder Brady Slavens are on the second team.

Ole Miss led all teams with five All-SEC projections, including shortstop Jacob Gonzalez on the first team. LSU, Vanderbilt and Mississippi State had three All-SEC picks.

All three players from LSU and Vanderbilt were on the first team.





At a glance

SEC PRESEASON COACHES POLL

NOTE First-place votes in parentheses

WEST

RK. TEAM PTS

1. Arkansas (5).......................... 80

T2. Mississippi State (4).......................77

T2. Ole Miss (4)....................................77

4. LSU (1).............................................62

5. Alabama............................................38

6. Texas A&M........................................36

7. Auburn..............................................22

EAST

RK. TEAM PTS

1. Vanderbilt (9)....................................87

2. Florida (3).........................................77

3. Georgia (2)........................................68

4. Tennessee.........................................63

5. South Carolina..................................43

6. Kentucky...........................................34

7. Missouri............................................20

OVERALL SEC CHAMPION Total votes

Ole Miss..................................................4

Arkansas....................................3

Florida......................................................2

Mississippi State.....................................2

Vanderbilt................................................2

LSU..........................................................1





At a glance

PRESEASON ALL-SEC

FIRST TEAM

C Logan Tanner, Mississippi State

1B Tre’ Morgan, LSU

2B Robert Moore, Arkansas

3B Jacob Berry, LSU

SS Jacob Gonzalez, Ole Miss

OF Dylan Crews, LSU

OF Enrique Bradfield Jr., Vanderbilt

OF Jud Fabian, Florida

DH/UTL Dominic Keegan, Vanderbilt

SP Landon Sims, Mississippi State

SP Hunter Barco, Florida

RP Nick Maldonado, Vanderbilt

*Denotes voting tie

SECOND TEAM

C Hayden Dunhurst, Ole Miss

1B Tim Elko, Ole Miss

2B Peyton Chatagnier, Ole Miss

3B Cayden Wallace, Arkansas

SS Ryan Ritter, Kentucky

OF Jordan Beck, Tennessee

OF Drew Gilbert, Tennessee

OF Brady Slavens, Arkansas*

OF Kevin Graham, Ole Miss*

DH/UTL Luke Hancock, Mississippi State

SP Jonathan Cannon, Georgia

SP Will Sanders, South Carolina

RP Jaden Woods, Georgia







