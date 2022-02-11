Happy birthday: Grab the wheel if you must, but you'll find this year quite un-steerable. Handle it like an ice skid -- provide no resistance, enjoy the spin.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): A common thought today: "What is wrong with them?" There are hidden but logical causes and reasons for the undesirable behaviors of others. Try and find them because they are the basis for dealing with others in a healthy manner.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You're gaining skills and building up desirable traits. Even so, you should never have to be a different person to succeed. In each new version you'll stay true to you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You have deep wells of creativity and will be drawn to those with similarly rich resources. Seek an atmosphere of support and encouragement where everyone is safe to express themselves.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): As others run from responsibility, you run toward it. Work is an essential part of who you are and your need for it is more ample than your need for play or rest.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Money is important, but not the most important, and certainly shouldn't have the emphasis that certain people around you seem to give it. Chasing the dollar leads to hollow victory at best. Center your goals on helping.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): When guests leave your home, you see them to the door, a gesture to soothe the transition and prevent emptiness from settling into the separation. You'll metaphorically enact this lovely gesture in other settings.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You allow yourself to be unserious and people relax around you. The spirit of playfulness and creativity will be your constant companions.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You will receive a blessing of sorts. It won't be from a religious official, and it won't happen in a formal context. You will feel the energy of this blessing open something up in you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): People will have a strong need to categorize you, because they're only trying to figure out where you fit into their lives. Just don't let them define you. You define you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): If love is a game, this will be a prize-winning round. Hand on the buzzer, you're ready to come up with the right answer. Make your move. Don't wait to be sure.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Artistic expression is stress relief. A regular creative practice will net you a calmer and more centered existence with the bonus of being masterful at your craft.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You'll have your choice of a few different investments. It will be better to invest in a person than it will in an object or commodity. Tonight: Fortune favors you when you express your love in actions instead of words.