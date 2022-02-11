Hot Springs man arrested in woman's assault

A Hot Springs man was arrested on felony and misdemeanor warrants Tuesday stemming from allegations he attacked a woman at her residence and hit her with his vehicle while leaving the scene in December.

Jeremy Keith Foutch, 45, of 132 Blakehill Place, was taken into custody around 1:30 p.m. at his residence and charged with felony counts of second-degree battery and aggravated assault and a misdemeanor count of theft of property.

Foutch, who lists no prior felony history, was later released on $6,000 bond and is set to appear on Feb. 28 in Garland County District Court.

According to the probable cause affidavit, a woman reported on Dec. 26 that a known suspect, identified as Foutch, had attacked her in her home and "attempted to run over her with his vehicle."

The woman was interviewed by Garland County sheriff's Investigator Charlie Mowery and reportedly stated that Foutch came to her home uninvited around 1 a.m. on Dec. 26 and she let him in.

She said Foutch "became angry" and asked her where her fiance was and she told him he was not there, according to the affidavit. She said Foutch put his hands around her throat and began choking her and asked her where her phones were located.

She said she told Foutch one of her phones was with her son who was not there, authorities reported. She said he forced her down the hallway to her son's room and then threw a vase at her and pinned her to the floor.

She said he yelled at her, "Don't make me kill you! I'll have to kill myself, don't make me kill you while your daughter is here," according to the affidavit. She said she told him there was a phone in her daughter's room and he made her retrieve it.

The woman said Foutch took two phones from her and then attacked her again as she sat on the couch, pulling her leg toward her head which caused pain in her hip, according to police. She said he smoked a cigarette at one point and then hit her and ordered her to come outside with him.

She said they went outside and she sat on the porch stairs. At that point, Foutch allegedly hit her in the head multiple times "with her journals." She said she ran away from him into her driveway, headed toward her neighbor's house, but she slipped and fell on the ground, she told police.

She said she heard Foutch's car, a 2019 Toyota Avalon, coming toward her. She told authorities the front of the car hit her in the back and then Foutch backed up and fled the area. She was finally able to make it to her neighbor's house and called 911.