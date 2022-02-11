• Craig Shubert, the mayor of Hudson, Ohio, is under fire for suggesting, as the City Council discussed whether to allow ice fishing on a city lake, that allowing fishermen to place shanties on the ice could lead to the huts being used for prostitution.

• Prince Charles, 73, who met dozens of people during a large reception at London's British Museum on Wednesday, is self-isolating after testing positive for covid-19 Thursday for the second time despite being fully vaccinated, his office said.

• Tania Tetlow, the current president of Loyola University New Orleans, has been named the first woman and the first layperson to serve as president of Fordham University, a 181-year-old Jesuit institution in New York, replacing the Rev. Joseph McShane, who is stepping down.

• Cathy Hummels, 34, a German television presenter and wife of soccer star Mat Hummels, told authorities in Thailand that her mobile phone was stolen during a nighttime assault as she walked on a beach in Phang-nga province where she was filming a reality TV show.

• Travis Snyder, sheriff of Josephine County, Ore., said a Sunny Valley man died from a self-inflicted gunshot after he told emergency dispatchers that, in trying to protect his home from a bear, he had accidentally shot and killed his brother as he loaded a firearm.

• Jessica Groves, community impact manager for the Giant Co. grocery chain, said hives containing nearly 60,000 bees were stolen from a company field in Carlisle, Pa., noting that bees are an essential part of the food chain that is suffering from a declining bee population.

• Terry Turner of Martindale, Texas, who said he acted in self-defense when he fatally shot a 31-year-old Moroccan immigrant who had pulled his car into Turner's driveway about 3:40 a.m., was indicted on a first-degree murder charge, prosecutors said.

• Carlos J. Giminenez, a Miami attorney and the son of Republican Congressman Carlos A. Gimenez, was charged with misdemeanor battery after being accused of hitting a Miami city commissioner in the head over lunch at a steakhouse, police said.

• Recep Tayyip Erdogan, 67, the president of Turkey, who has been working from his residence since testing positive for covid-19 nearly a week ago, will return to his normal schedule after testing negative for the virus two days in a row, his doctor said.