Jobless claims drop to 223,000

WASHINGTON — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits declined for the third straight week, the Labor Department reported Thursday.

Jobless claims fell by 16,000 to 223,000 last week, from 239,000 the previous week.

The four-week average for claims, which compensates for weekly volatility, declined by 2,000 to 253,250 after rising for five straight weeks as the omicron variant of the corona-virus spread, disrupting business in many parts of the U.S.

Last week, the Labor Department reported a surprising burst of hiring in January, with employers adding 467,000 jobs. It also revised upward its estimate for job gains in November and December by a combined 709,000. The unemployment rate edged up to a still-low 4% from 3.9%, as more people began looking for work, but not all of them securing jobs right away.

In total, 1.6 million Americans were collecting jobless aid in the week that ended Jan. 29, essentially flat from the previous week.

Even as the omicron variant spread quickly earlier this winter, employers have been eager to hire, a sign of a resilient economy. That winter spike in infections briefly tripped up the country’s strong recovery from 2020’s virus-caused recession, but employers appear confident in long-term growth.

Huge amounts of government spending and the vaccine rollout jump-started the economy last year.

Employers reported 10.9 million job openings at the end last year, well above pre-pandemic averages, with the biggest need for workers in restaurants, bars and hotels. At the same time, more than 4 million Americans quit or changed jobs in December — down from November’s all-time high of quits but still near record levels, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

As a result, economists say industries like retail, leisure and hospitality — which tend to lay off large swaths of seasonal workers in January — were less likely to do so this year regardless of the pandemic, given the difficulties of attracting and retaining service-sector workers.

“Businesses are hoarding labor,” said Mickey Levy, chief U.S. economist at Berenberg Capital Markets. “With such an extraordinarily tight labor market, businesses just didn’t want to lay people off because the cost of searching around and finding new employees is very high.” The economy is short just 3 million of the 22 million jobs that were lost in early 2020, a faster-paced recovery of jobs than after the 2008 recession.

That’s not to say that the omicron variant didn’t cause considerable turmoil. The number of people who were employed but worked fewer hours or were absent from work because of illness or disruptions in child care reached a pandemic high of 4.6 million, up from 2.6 million in December.

The number of people who were unable to work because their employers lost business more than doubled from December to January, from roughly 2 million to over 4 million. This is still, however, far below the number of workers sidelined earlier in the pandemic.

The U.S. economy expanded 5.7% in 2021, growing last year at the fastest annual pace since a 7.2% surge in 1984, also coming after a recession.

An overheated U.S. economy has spawned inflation not seen in four decades, leading the Federal Reserve to ease its support for the economy. The Fed has signaled that it would begin a series of interest-rate increases in March, reversing pandemic-era policies that have fueled hiring and growth but also stubborn inflation.

The government also reported Thursday that consumer prices rose 7.5% in the past 12 months, the steepest year-over-year increase since February 1982.

Information for this article was contributed by Matt Ott of The Associated Press and by Alyssa Fowers, Kate Rabinowitz, Eli Rosenberg and Andrew Van Dam of The Washington Post.