Joe vs. Neil

Apparently there is somebody named Joe Rogan, who's something of a celebrity. We know that now, because he's in the news. We thought we recognized the face, and sure enough, it turns out he was the emcee/game show host of a reality TV program years ago that one of the kids made us watch. Once. It was so thoroughly disgusting that we didn't allow it on again.

That show said a lot about Joe Rogan, and nothing good.

He's been in the news for a couple of reasons. One is for using racial slurs over and over again years ago, and somebody found a bunch of old videos and put a mash-up on the Web, which is what happens nowadays. Nowadays or not, however, it's indefensible. How explain such language? Like guns, there are words that should never be taken out of the gun cabinet.

The second story might have more room for maneuvering.

Joe Rogan also apparently has a podcast on Spotify. As does everybody. "The Joe Rogan Experience"--again, apparently, because we never heard it--is a misinformation-sodden talk show, featuring misinformation on covid-19. That's what the papers say, anyway.

That's also what Neil Young says.

Yes, Neil Young. That Top 10 Songwriter of All (Modern) Time--he of "Helpless" and "Heart of Gold" among other works of art--told Spotify to take him off the medium if it wanted to keep Joe Rogan.

(Panicked, we hastened to the phone. Sure enough, all the Neil Young stuff had disappeared.)

While we are big fans of Neil Young, and not so much of Joe Rogan, we have to come down on the side of more information, not less. If Joe Rogan is interviewing anti-vaxxers or similar "thinking" people on his program, the rest of us should combat it. Not by silencing his program, but by challenging with better information.

Neil Young is free to do what he wants with his music and career. So is Joe Rogan. For that matter, Spotify is free to do what's in its best interest, too. And it may decide that the kids like a hip Mr. Rogan, and that Mr. Young is too 1970s. (Sigh.)

But when it comes to fighting misinformation, better information is the best weapon. To demand information be hidden away is to give the conspiracy types--already probably inclined to listen to such podcasts as Joe Rogan's--more ammo.

Whether the "problem" is dark money funding TV ads in judicial campaigns in Arkansas, or whether some comic is interviewing anti-vaxxers on a podcast, one person's prejudice is another's Deep Explanation and Evaluation.

And if Joe Rogan's stuff is dangerous in a pandemic? Then match his interviewee with 99 medical doctors who say the opposite.

In these dangerous days, there has been much talk of keeping this or that idea away from public view, the better to protect us all. But instead of hushing up all the various voices in America, or demanding a streaming service take away a misinformed (and misinforming) podcast, we'd suggest joining the fray.

United we rant. It's what we do in a free country.