Johnson bounces back for Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE -- Kamani Johnson keeps coming back for the University of Arkansas men's basketball team.

Back from an arrest last summer for disorderly conduct.

Back from a wrist injury that caused him to miss practice time and exhibition games in the preseason.

Back from a one-game suspension imposed by Razorbacks Coach Eric Musselman for the SEC opener at Mississippi State.

Back from an ankle injury after Johnson finally got to make his first start when Arkansas pounded Missouri 87-43 to start a winning streak that now stands at nine games.

"I think the greatest gift that Kamani has is his toughness and his ability to come in on each day and it's a new day for him," Musselman said. "I mean, he's a guy that he wants to battle, he wants to compete."

Johnson, a 6-7 junior who redshirted last season after transferring from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, has become the Razorbacks' top forward off the bench.

In eight SEC games, Johnson is averaging 3.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 9.9 minutes and has hit 9 of 13 shots. For the season, he's averaging 3.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 8.1 minutes in 16 games.

"He's probably better in a game than he is practice," Musselman said. "I think because he's one of those guys that he'd much rather compete and bang and be physical in a game than go through some of our one-minute stations."

Johnson's breakthrough game was in Arkansas' 81-55 victory over Elon, when he had 15 points, 7 rebounds and 3 blocked shots in 17 minutes.

After that performance, Johnson figured to get significant minutes at Mississippi State, but instead he was suspended by Musselman for an undisclosed disciplinary reason.

The suspension lasted one game, and Johnson gradually worked his way back into the playing rotation.

Johnson was on Arkansas' postgame radio show after having 7 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists in 13 minutes when the Razorbacks won their rematch against Mississippi State 63-55 at Walton Arena last Saturday night.

Then Johnson appeared on Musselman's radio show Monday night, a sure sign he is back in good graces with the coaching staff.

"I think basketball is really important to him," Musselman said. "And we talked with Kamani and his mom, and Coach [Keith] Smart's done a great job of communicating and helping mentor him.

"He's done what we've asked, and he's worked his way up into the rotation."

After Johnson was suspended, he posted a lengthy apology on his Twitter account.

"I would like to apologize for my careless and selfish actions over the past few months," Johnson said. "I've let my family, teammates, staff and our entire fanbase down.

"Since I came into the city of Fayetteville last year I have been through many ups and downs, but one thing that has never changed is the love that I have been shown here. You all have supported me 100% through everything and deserve 100% from me in return."

Johnson added that he was taking responsibility for his actions, would learn from his mistakes and was thankful for the support from the athletic department.

Razorbacks senior guard Stanley Umude said Johnson's toughness has helped him overcome the setbacks he's encountered since coming to Arkansas.

"He's able to go through those type of things and still able to show up every day with a positive mindset," Umude said. "He's a team-first guy, so he's got real good character."

Johnson said on Musselman's radio show he became tough in games on the playgrounds growing up in New York.

"That's just me," Johnson said. "I've always had that. That's how I play. I'm from New York. I've been playing in the parks all my life. That's just kind of how I was brought up.

"We don't really have football up there. We just play basketball."

Johnson played at UALR for Coach Darrell Walker, a former Razorback All-American guard and long-time NBA player and coach.

As a sophomore, Johnson averaged 11.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists during the 2019-20 season to help the Trojans win the Sun Belt Conference championship.

"Coach Walker is a tough coach, so he liked me," Johnson said on Musselman's radio show. "And the way I play is tough, so I fit in well there. We built something special there."

But the idea of transferring to Arkansas caught Johnson's attention.

"Being at Little Rock, you realize how big Arkansas is. This school runs the state," Johnson said on the radio show. "No matter how well we were doing [at UALR], people were coming to our games in Arkansas Razorback gear.

"That was one of the things that stuck with me when I was in the transfer portal. I thought it would be such a cool thing to go from Little Rock to being an Arkansas Razorback.

"When I talked to Coach Muss and his staff, everything went great, and it was kind of an easy decision for me."

Johnson played 12 minutes off the bench in Arkansas' 80-76 victory over No. 1 Auburn on Tuesday night and had 2 rebounds, 1 assist and 1 blocked shot.

"Playing such an important game like the last game, he's out on the floor at times and helping us," Musselman said.

"He's an emotional leader for us in-game both on the floor and on the sideline."

Men’s basketball

Arkansas at Alabama

WHEN 11 a.m. Central on Saturday

WHERE Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

RECORDS Arkansas 19-5, 8-3 SEC; Alabama 15-9, 5-6

SERIES Arkansas leads 36-29

RADIO Razorbacks Sports Network

TV SEC Network



