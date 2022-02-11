Late turnovers trip up Red Wolves

ASU;M;FG;FT;O-R;PF;A;PTS

Fields;35;3-5;5-6;1-2;0;6;12

Sills;24;3-6;2-4;2-4;1;4;8

Omier;32;12-16;7-9;2-11;4;1;31

Wesley;12;1-2;0-0;0-0;1;0;2

Eaton;35;5-12;2-2;0-4;3;3;14

Davis;15;1-5;0-0;0-1;4;1;2

Felts;15;2-4;0-0;1-2;1;1;6

Wills;5;0-1;0-0;0-0;0;0;0

Farrington;6;0-1;0-0;0-2;0;1;0

Grbovic;3;0-1;0-0;0-0;0;0;0

Jackson;17;0-0;2-2;0-1;2;0;2

Team;;;;3-6;;;

Totals;200;27-53;18-23;9-32;16;17;77

PCT — FG 50.9, FT 78.3. 3-PT — 5-14, 35.7 (Felts 2-3, Eaton 2-4, Fields 1-2, Farrington 0-1, Willis 0-1, Sills 0-2). BL — 2 (Davis, Omier). TO — 15 (Fields 4). ST — 6 (Sills 3).

Troy;M;FG;FT;O-R;PF;A;PTS

Z. Williams;34;3-7;1-2;1-7;1;1;7

D. Williams;29;6-9;0-0;0-0;1;0;18

Leftridge;17;1-2;1-1;2-3;1;4;3

Deen;25;5-10;0-0;1-3;2;8;13

Odigie;28;8-12;3-4;1-4;2;3;19

Punter;26;0-3;7-8;2-2;4;2;7

Smith;9;0-2;0-0;0-2;1;0;0

Eugene;15;2-9;1-3;1-2;1;0;5

Miguel;2;1-1;0-0;0-0;1;0;2

Stampley;6;0-1;2-2;1-1;1;0;2

Turner;10;1-2;1-2;0-0;0;0;3

Team;;;;1-5;;;

Totals;200;27-58;16-21;10-29;15;18;79

PCT — FG 46.6, FT 76.2. 3-PT — 9-25, 36.0 (D. Williams 6-9, Deen 3-6, Leftridge 0-1, Punter 0-1, Smith 0-1, Stampley 0-1, Turner 0-1). BL — 2 (Z. Williams 2). TO — 12 (Odigie 4). ST — 10 (Odigie 5).

Halftime — ASU 35, Troy 29

Officials — Baker, Greene, Nieves

Attendance — 2,917

TROY, Ala. -- Caleb Fields pushed the ball up the sideline with Arkansas State's trailing by two points with less than 30 seconds to play.

Spotting a streaking Marquis Eaton, Fields looked to lead him toward the rim, but Eaton couldn't get more than a couple of fingertips on the pass.

The ball trickled out of bounds right in front of Mike Balado. The Red Wolves' head coach keeled over in frustration.

It was one of three costly ASU turnovers in the final minutes Thursday night, allowing Troy to eke out a 79-77 victory at Trojan Arena, coming back from down 10 midway through the second half.

Trojans big man Efe Odigie scored 15 of his team-high 19 points in the second half as Troy overcame 31 points by ASU's Norchad Omier -- matching a career-high.

"In the first half, they only had two points off our turnovers. In the second, they had 20, and that was a big key for us," Balado said in his postgame radio interview. "We had to get a shot up on every possession and if we turned it over, it couldn't be what we call a live-ball turnover because they do a good job of coming to score on you."

Omier, who grabbed 11 rebounds to complete his 16th double-double of the season, was a big reason why the Red Wolves kept Troy (17-7, 8-3 Sun Belt Conference) at arm's length much of the game. The sophomore forward had 16 points before halftime with ASU (15-7, 6-4) seemingly having an answer for each Trojans run at the start of the second half.

It got to a point, however, when it just seemed as if the Red Wolves were trying to hang on. Their 59-49 advantage with 9:32 remaining was sliced to three in less than 90 seconds, with Troy eventually seizing the lead just before the five-minute mark.

Back-to-back three-pointers from Duke Deen and Desmond Williams -- who hit 6 of 9 threes in the game -- put the Trojans ahead 69-65 with 4:31 left.

What was a game ASU once could've controlled turned into a late-game dogfight.

"Playing on the road in this league is not easy," Balado said, "especially when you're playing a really good team like Troy."

Eaton responded with another clutch corner three-pointer and added two free throws a minute later to put the Red Wolves up 70-69.

But four points from Odigie in 30 seconds followed by a three-pointer from the right wing by Williams off a bad-pass turnover by Fields just about did ASU in.

Avery Felts pulled the Red Wolves within at 78-77, canning a three-pointer with four seconds left. The Jonesboro native then nearly had another at the horn, but the would-be game-winner rimmed out.

Eaton and Fields had 14 and 12 points, respectively, helping ASU put up the second-highest scoring output of any Sun Belt foe against the Trojans this season.

Desi Sills scored only eight points in 24 minutes, which Balado attributed to a hard foul early in the game.

"He hurt him, so [Sills] was struggling," Balado said. "I know he wanted to play. I just knew when he went out there he wasn't 100% because that's the guy we need out there late-game.

"It's just one of those things. We've got to regroup, bounce back and try to get one on Saturday."

South Alabama 77, UALR 46

A 22-8 run over the final 10 minutes of the first half helped bury the Trojans at the Mitchell Center in Mobile, Ala.

UALR (7-14, 2-7 Sun Belt Conference) never led as the Jaguars shot 30 of 50 from the field, led by 14 points from Jay Jay Chandler. South Alabama (16-8, 6-5) converted 13 Trojans turnovers into 20 points, and the win moved the Jags back above .500 in conference play after dropping three straight.

Isaiah Palermo was the only UALR player to reach double figures, scoring 16 points on 6-of-13 shooting.



