Let's Eat! One Restaurant Honored, One Moves, One Closes, Two To Open

This week in Northwest Arkansas restaurant news, a classic Springdale eatery is honored, a Korean restaurant moves across town, an east Fayetteville taco shop closes, and Jersey Mike's plans two more locations.

Neal's Cafe

Neal's Cafe was named to the Arkansas Heritage Arkansas Food Hall of Fame on Monday, becoming only the fourth restaurant from Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley to receive the award.

In the decades since Toy and Bertha Neal opened the restaurant in 1944, Neal's Cafe has been a Springdale landmark, a social gathering place and even a popular stop for political candidates.

Neal's joins Monte Ne Inn in Rogers (2021), Ed Walker's Drive-In & Restaurant in Fort Smith (2020) and The Venesian Inn in Tontitown (2018) in the Food Hall of Fame.

No other Northwest Arkansas businesses or restaurateurs were winners among this year's awards ceremony in Little Rock. Herman's Ribhouse of Fayetteville was a finalist for the 2022 class of the Hall of Fame, while Tusk and Trotter's Rob Nelson and James at the Mill of Johnson were nominated for the Proprietor of the Year and Gone But Not Forgotten awards, respectively.

House of Taste

House of Taste has moved north across Fayetteville.

The Korean restaurant's new location at 3290 N. Lee Ave., near North College Avenue, is open and appears to have more seating space.

Its previous building was at 318 S. Archibald Yell Blvd., south of the Fayetteville Public Library.

Customers can visit for some Korean barbecue, noodles or curry from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Tuesday, according to its website.

Mango's

Mango's Gourmet Taco Shop has closed the east Fayetteville location at 1940 N. Crossover Road that it opened in the fall.

A note left on the door late last month indicated that the restaurant closed due to health issues of the owner.

The original Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard location across town is still open and in business.

The drive-through Mexican restaurant began serving customers last October at the White Oak Station building at the corner of Mission and Crossover.

Jersey Mike's

Two Jersey Mike's Subs locations are "scheduled to open soon" in Fayetteville.

The sandwich shops will open at 160 E. Joyce Blvd. and 3071 N. College Ave., according to the New Jersey-based chain's website.

The company currently has locations in Springdale, Rogers and Bentonville.

Two additional locations are planned for Little Rock and North Little Rock.

Has a restaurant recently opened or closed near you? Does your favorite spot have a new menu? Let us know. Email us at gmoore@nwaonline.com.