Leadership bullseye

I read that Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey barely passed his most recent firearms qualification course before shooting at an armed suspect on New Year's Eve.

I have stood behind officers in the National Guard at the firing ranges at Camp Robinson. They were attempting to qualify with their sidearms. I tried to help them by telling them where their rounds were striking, although you could hear when they hit the concrete sidewalk in front of them. Sometimes they didn't hit the paper target at all.

I must say our police chief is a much better marksman than many National Guard officers, but in no way do I consider the marksmanship skills of a police chief to be a truly important part of his qualifications to run a police department in the city. I am, however, impressed that the senior staff of our police force was working on the streets of our city on New Year's Eve. This shows real leadership.

ROBERT WALKER

Little Rock

Work zone cameras

Brian Wright's letter regarding speed cameras in work zones points out one of the flaws of any camera enforcement program. In his letter, he states he was driving the truck of H.V. Hill, who received a violation notice for speeding in a work zone in Sioux City, Iowa. HV Hill, the owner of the truck, was not driving it at the time of the violation, yet he is the one who received the ticket, and under the provisions of the program, responsible for any penalty.

This goes against centuries of American jurisprudence, where someone cannot be held liable for another's violation of the law. Had I been the vehicle owner, I would have refused to pay any fines and let the lawyers duke it out in court. The idea that I should be held responsible for another's violation is ludicrous. It's like saying that if someone kills a person in a building I own, I should be charged with murder simply because I owned the building in which the crime took place.

Another serious flaw in camera enforcement systems is that they are almost always operated by a contractor who gets a cut of the revenue generated. These systems have thus become more about the revenue generated rather than a safety tool. Enforcement for profit is never a good idea, and has led to kickbacks and other issues in some of the places it was implemented. In short, enforcement should always be about safety and never about the money. The best way to ensure work zone safety is to post a trooper at each end of the zone. That visibility, alone, will improve compliance with work zone speeds.

THOMAS BECKETT

Siloam Springs

Assaulted democracy

The former president called for his supporters to protest investigations, change the vote count and pardon the insurrectionists. Is this what Republicans stand for: violence, cheating and lying? The Republican Party itself just called the Jan. 6th insurrection "legitimate political discourse"! Since when are beating police with flags, smearing feces on the walls of the Capitol and calling for Mike Pence to be hanged considered "legitimate political discourse"?

Is this really the direction the Republican Party is taking us? Do our Republican senators want our country to become an autocracy? Are they for overturning elections? Are they for controlling what books we read, spying on teachers, and limiting what history is taught? We have seen that "history" before in Germany and other dictatorships and it has had deadly consequences.

It is time for the people of this nation to wake up and realize our democracy is under assault. It is being threatened from the local level, such as school boards, all the way to the very top of the Republican Party. The virus of "Trumpism" has spread like a scourge across the land, poisoning minds and destroying democracy. Truth is no longer a core value.

It is time for our Republican leaders to uphold their oath of office and speak out. It is time to call out hate, violence and misinformation. Governing through fear rather than fairness is no way to govern. What choice will our Republican senators and representatives make? What side of history will they be on?

It is time to work together to make our republic function for the good of the people. Let truth and justice, honesty and integrity, bipartisanship and hope once again guide our nation. Let's work together to ensure that our democracy survives and thrives for generations to come.

DORRIE MECKES

Cabot

Merit should be aim

What happened to the concept of the one most qualified getting the job, promotion, etc.? In this age of "everyone gets a trophy," this practice seems to have faded.

Does the student with the highest grade point still get to be valedictorian, or is it now some other standard? It seems that striving to best achieve one's goal no longer matters if someone with a lower achievement level or some other lesser competitive life situation is to be advanced.

I am for anyone of any race, creed, or color moving forward, as long as they are the best qualified.

JOHN WAY

Cave City