LIVE! in NWA: Kenny Chesney comes to AMP

Eight-time Entertainer of the Year Kenny Chesney is returning to the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion June 30 as part of the Cox Concert Series. Chesney is bringing his "Here and Now Tour" with Carly Pearce to Northwest Arkansas for one show only starting at 7:30 p.m.

"There is something about amphitheaters that creates an immediacy that is so intimate," Chesney says. "The energy is very different from a stadium show, and it almost opens the songs up in completely different ways. It's pretty cool to feel that difference between the two kinds of venues, but I can tell you, both are absolutely the greatest sensations in the world."

Tickets ranging from $59 to $159 go on sale at 10 a.m. today at amptickets.com.

ELSEWHERE

• Soul Night with Chantae Cann, presented by Music Moves, 9 p.m. Feb. 12, Meteor Guitar Gallery, 128 W. Central Ave. in Bentonville. $15. meteorguitargallery.com. 268-1500.

• Sebastien Bordeaux performs at 7 p.m. Feb. 11; and Dominic Bryan Roy plays at 7 p.m. Feb. 12 at Wanderoo Lodge & Bar, 216 W. Van Buren in Eureka Springs. 363-6755; facebook.com/wanderoolodge.

• Sierra Ferrell performs at 6 p.m. Feb. 18 ($35) at the Eureka Springs City Auditorium, 36 S. Main St. 253-7788; theaud.org.

• The Fabulous Freddie Mercury Tribute performs at 9 p.m. Feb. 11 ($20-$25); and the Eli Young Band with David Adam Byrnes plays at 8:30 p.m. Feb. 12 ($30-$33) at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. in Fayetteville. 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

• Josh Weathers plays with Lance Roark at 8 p.m. Feb. 12 ($10-$15); and Trent Fletcher Band, Avery Stinnett, Gannon Fremin & CCRev perform at 8 p.m. Feb. 19 ($7-$10) at The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith. 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com.

• That Arena Rock Show starts at 8 p.m. Feb. 12 ($15-$25); Frank Foster performs Feb. 18 ($20-$27.50); Cheat Codes perform Feb. 20 ($22-$27); Tab Benoit plays at 8 p.m. March 10 ($30-$39); and Candlebox performs at 8 p.m. March 17 ($25-$39) at Temple Live, 200 N. 11th St. in Fort Smith. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

