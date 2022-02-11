Lopez, Wilson impeccably cute in 'Marry Me'

Are there any holidays in the year that inspire more movies than Christmas and Valentine's Day? New Year's Eve is probably in the mix somewhere. Most holiday-theme movies fade pretty quickly and are filled with hollow characters and shallow stories.

That's why it's such a relief that "Marry Me" has none of those things.

This new romantic comedy stars Jennifer Lopez as Kat Valdez, a huge pop star, and Owen Wilson as Charlie Gilbert, a dopey yet charming math teacher. And their chemistry is perfect. The pairing is so sweet it'll give audiences cavities.

The premise seems more original than most rom-coms. Kat is a superstar with millions of social media followers (wait, the original part is coming), and she's preparing to marry her on-stage partner, Bastian (Maluma), in a live concert ceremony being streamed across the planet.

But at the last second, a video leaks showing Bastian kissing Kat's assistant. Distraught and still wearing her wedding dress, Kat goes out onstage and sees Charlie holding his friend's sign that says "Marry Me." So she does. Kat calls him on stage, and they get married in a wild stunt that would only work in fiction.

The next day, Kat's manager, Collin (John Bradley), advises her to pay Charlie $5,000 and have him lay low until it all blows over. But she decides to stay married to him. And the math teacher, a bit of a stickler who likes his rigid order and statistics, very reluctantly agrees to keep the marriage going.

He's clearly uncomfortable with all of the press, social media, and live interviews. So they work out a deal. Kat will donate enough money to the school Charlie teaches at for a whole new math wing, and in exchange, he'll keep the marriage going for six months.

What's refreshing is the two straight up admit to all the cynics that this isn't love at first sight. It's not even love. It's just a spontaneous choice they're making to feel each other out and see if they even like each other. Spoiler: They do.

Charlie is a divorced teacher who just wants to know his young daughter still thinks he's a good dad and to encourage his students in the math club. He's cynical on marriage, telling Kat 48% of marriages fail. Charlie is wholly committed to keeping this new relationship on superficial terms at first. But Kat, despite being married four times, still believes in the institution and in love.

So the couple keep going. And slowly they learn more about each other. What makes the movie worth watching is how easily they're able to convince the audience that their crescendo into love is effortless.

Wilson is a bit of a dope, and it's certainly not his first time playing that role. But whether he's running through time with Loki or falling in love with Kat, Wilson plays a lovable geek. And if he played that same role in every movie for the rest of his life, that'd probably be fine. Because he does that character so well. He's the antithesis of Adam Sandler, who draws ire for playing the same charmless oaf in every film.

And Lopez transitions seamlessly between her pop star status and a wholesome human being, the kind of embodiment of that comment you hear sometimes when a person meets someone famous: "They just seemed like a normal person."

She's not just cute with Wilson, but also when she's teaching Charlie's math club to dance or being both a student and teacher to Charlie's daughter (who is also adorable in this movie).

Charlie and Kat change each other in the best ways. Kat encourages Charlie to be more spontaneous and open up, join social media, even if he's only using the platform to teach folks about math. And Charlie moves Kat to be more independent and not to fall back into the same traps of the status quo just because it's familiar.

Does "Marry Me" have some cliches? Of course. It's almost impossible to make a rom-com without at least a few. But Lopez and Wilson are so cute, they overshadow the tropes audiences are used to in these kinds of films.

Fans of Lopez's music will be thrilled to hear she has a few different songs in the movie, performing them herself (and with Maluma). It's a sweet accompaniment to the story about a pop star falling in love with a math teacher.

The last song Lopez sings does for "Marry Me" what "Way Back Into Love" did for "Music and Lyrics." It's probably what made casting J.Lo for this film such a smart move. Producers got a dynamite personality who could fill the role of lead actor and half the soundtrack.

It's also great to see 52-year-old Lopez leading a Valentine's Day rom-com. She brings so much heart and experience to the role. And this industry, which often tries to set aside women north of their 20s, could learn a bit from "Marry Me." This movie wouldn't have been nearly as good with a couple of 20-year-olds.

"Marry Me" debuts today in theaters and on the streaming service Peacock (no, really).