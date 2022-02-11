Magnolia's girls in line to win title

Magnolia boys' basketball team has put together quite possibly one of the state's most impressive four-year runs in recent memory.

Since the 2018-2019 season, the Panthers have gone 93-6, won three conference titles (they're closing in on a fourth) and captured two state championships. In fact, Magnolia will be one of the favorites to take home another Class 4A state trophy when tournament play begins next month.

However, there's another team in Columbia County that's starting to carve its own niche on a statewide level. It's also a group that quite familiar with what the Panthers have been able to do.

The Magnolia Lady Panthers (17-4, 11-0 4A-8) have won their last 11 games and find themselves in first place in the conference standings with three games left in the regular season. They'll have a chance to essentially wrap up their first league championship in more than 30 years today by winning at perennial power Star City.

But according to first-year head coach Shanae Govan Williams, she saw the potential this particular group of Lady Panthers had from miles away.

"We have so much talent on the team, and I was just telling them that in the past, I was always able to see that while coaching against them," said Williams, who coached at her alma mater and Magnolia conference rival Crossett for five seasons before taking over the Lady Panthers program in May of 2021. "But I always knew that if they could put their talents and abilities together to accomplish something that hasn't been done here in a long time, they could do some big things. And honestly, they've bought in.

"I think just from the beginning by letting them know that I believe in them, that we have a chance to do something really special. It was gonna take everybody sacrificing their own agenda to buy in to what I was trying to sell."

What Williams sold was hard work, which was big reason while she was able to revitalize Crossett during her tenure. The Lady Eagles had winning seasons in each of her final three years, which was huge considering the team had gone a combined 1-47 in the two years prior to her arrival. She also took Crossett to the state tournament in 2020.

With the way things have gone for Magnolia, a similar run could be on the horizon.

"With this group, just knowing that if we're gonna do it, we've got to do it together," Williams explained. "These ladies have done of good job of playing for each other. Talent doesn't always equal wins, you've got to be able to play together and trust each other out there on the court."

That process has paid off, and Williams is getting ample effort from host of players. Senior center Bracelynn Glover, who is playing for the first time since her freshman year, is averaging 14 points and nine rebounds while sophomore guard Kishaliya Doss is averaging 13 points, 5 assists and a conference-high four steals.

"All of them buying in to working hard every day and sacrificing everything else," Williams said. "You know, seeing the guys winning and all the fans coming out to see them is motivation in itself. And once we started winning, the gym started to really fill up, and it made the girls believe more that 'hey, we really can do this.' "

The Lady Panthers beat Star City 49-39 on Jan. 29, and Williams knows replicating that won't be easy. But she's not putting anything past her team, especially after what they've already accomplished.

"It's always a psychological thing playing Star City," she said. "They're a powerhouse, and they've been that way for years. But I think we'll have a lot of confidence going in, being that we've beaten them before.

"It'll be a tough game just because it's a road game, too. Those are always tough, especially at Star City."

FOUNTAIN LAKE BOYS

Surprise, surprise

Fountain Lake Coach Jake Dettmering didn't have a specific margin of victory in mind for his team when they faced Arkadelphia in Tuesday night's rematch. He just wanted the Cobras to be on the right side of the scoreboard when the final horn sounded.

Dettmering got what he wanted, and then some.

"I was definitely not expecting a 23-point spread," he said in reference to his team's 64-41 victory over Class 4A's No. 4-ranked team. "I was just hoping for a five-point win after we lost to them by four at their place. So I would've been happy with just a close win, or just a win period."

The Cobras gave him more, and in the process, drew even with Arkadelphia atop the 4A-7 Conference. Fountain Lake (24-2, 12-1), ranked No. 6 in Class 4A, lost 47-43 to the Badgers on Jan. 20 before returning the favor earlier this week.

Dettmering noted his team looked fresher and played better this time around on their home floor. The Cobras had been off for two weeks prior to their first game against Arkadelphia, which may or may not have contributed to that loss. But Fountain Lake jumped out to an 18-9 lead after one quarter in the return match and sustained it throughout.

"You can tell we hadn't played in a while the first time we played them because we looked a little sluggish," Dettmering explained. "But in this one, the kids came out sharp, were aggressive and executed well. Everybody stepped up and contributed, and really, it's been that way all year.

"We've been solid all season, but I've really liked how we've looked the last several games. We're trending in the right direction, and in that game the other night, I think the kids wanted to let everyone know we're the defending conference champs, and it'd come through us."

Fountain Lake took the first step in gaining another league championship by beating Hope 65-37 on Wednesday. The teams will play again today.

SUPER SIX GIRLS

Long awaited showdown

Top-ranked Conway was supposed to play the first of two regular-season games against No. 4 Fort Smith Northside on Jan. 14, but that game was pushed back to Feb. 22. The two will finally get a chance to see one another today in the state's only game that pits ranked teams against one another.

Conway (22-1, 9-0 6A-Central) has responded to its lone loss at Duncanville by winning eight games in a row, all fairly convincingly. Seven of those wins were by at least 28 points, with the exception being a 13-point decision over No. 2 North Little Rock.

For Northside (19-2, 6-2), although it's dominance hasn't been as noticeable as Conway, it's been overpowering at times. The Lady Bears' six victories in conference play have been by an average of 21 points. They did lose close games to North Little Rock and surging Bryant over a nine-day span, but Northside's luster hasn't gone anywhere.

The Lady Bears have won five of the last six meetings over the Lady Wampus Cats, including the past three at Conway. Also, Northside will be looking to get Coach Rickey Smith one game closer to victory No. 700. The long-time leader has 698 wins over a 30-year career, with the last 28 spent with the Lady Bears.

TIP-INS

Marmaduke senior Heidi Robinson, a two-time all-state selection, scored her 2,500th career point Monday in the Lady Greyhounds' 69-65 loss to Mammoth Spring. ... Jonesboro's Jesse Washington also notched his 1,000 point as a Golden Hurricane during the team's 70-36 pasting of Paragould on Tuesday. ... Three different players scored at least 40 points Tuesday. Rector's Cooper Rabjohn and Rose Bud's Rece Hipp both had 41 points to lead their teams to victories while Sheridan's Justin Crews scored 43 points in a win over Texarkana.