Suspect arrested in death of Little Rock man found Wednesday

Little Rock police have arrested a suspect in the death of a 55-year-old Little Rock man, authorities said Friday.

Brian Adair, 33, of Little Rock was arrested and charged Friday with first-degree murder, police said.

On Wednesday, a woman made a missing persons report for her father, Paul Oliver of Little Rock, according to an incident report from the Little Rock Police Department.

Officers responded Wednesday to the 1900 block of West Second Street to check on Oliver. They found him unresponsive on the living room floor of his residence, and Metropolitan Emergency Medical Services pronounced him dead, the report states.

Police were investigating the death as a homicide, according to authorities.

Adair was named as the suspect on Thursday, and police had asked for the public’s help in locating him.