Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Mayor of Glenwood arrested on felony charge

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 2:32 p.m.
Billy T. Smith (Pike County sheriff's office)

The mayor of Glenwood, located about 30 miles west of Hot Springs, was booked into the Pike County jail Thursday afternoon on a felony theft charge, according to the jail’s inmate roster.

Billy T. Smith, 72, was booked into the jail at 1:36 p.m. Thursday and was being held on $2,500 bond, according to the roster.

According to an affidavit from the attorney general’s office, Smith took possession of city-owned asphalt millings from city property in August 2021. He then used that asphalt to resurface his personal driveway and the driveway of his son-in-law.

Members of the Glenwood City Council confirmed Smith’s actions and stated that he did not have permission to take possession of the asphalt, according to the affidavit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT