Mayor of Glenwood arrested on felony charge

The mayor of Glenwood, located about 30 miles west of Hot Springs, was booked into the Pike County jail Thursday afternoon on a felony theft charge, according to the jail’s inmate roster.

Billy T. Smith, 72, was booked into the jail at 1:36 p.m. Thursday and was being held on $2,500 bond, according to the roster.

According to an affidavit from the attorney general’s office, Smith took possession of city-owned asphalt millings from city property in August 2021. He then used that asphalt to resurface his personal driveway and the driveway of his son-in-law.

Members of the Glenwood City Council confirmed Smith’s actions and stated that he did not have permission to take possession of the asphalt, according to the affidavit.