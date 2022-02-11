



• John Mayer spoke sparingly during his Super Bowl week concert, letting his music do most of the talking until one moment when he made sure a concertgoer was safe. Mayer performed a series of his songs Wednesday night from "Last Train Home" to "Wild Blue" as the headliner at the SiriusXM and Pandora's Small Stage Series. He jammed onstage with his guitar in front of a packed crowd at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. The Grammy winner asked attendees if his show was their first during the pandemic and many within the crowd screamed "Yes." He thanked the first-time pandemic concertgoers, adding "After a couple years, with so many changes and so many new things to watch and read and listen to and play, you still came out to see this show," he said. "That means a lot." The concert was going smoothly until Mayer noticed that a woman in the crowd had lost consciousness. He paused the music and asked about the woman's well being. As the lights came up, Mayer told the crowd he would momentarily step off stage before the woman was safely escorted out in a wheelchair. When Mayer returned, he told the audience: "Anyone in the crowd who was worried, I'm told she waved goodbye, so she's OK. The system works. Thank you very much." Mayer resumed his show with his hit song "Waiting on the World to Change," performing for another 30 minutes before closing out his set.

• For Dolly Parton fans, the country music icon's Dollywood amusement park in Tennessee is an experience that keeps visitors entertained and giddy, from roller coasters and waterslides to stylish lodging and over-the-top dinner shows. Dollywood Parks and Resorts can now offer something else for its employees: Their education costs will be covered by Parton's company if they want to earn a degree. Herschend Enterprises, Dollywood's parent company, announced this week that Dollywood will pay 100% of the tuition costs, fees and books for employees who pursue higher education. Starting on Feb. 24, all 11,000 seasonal, part-time and full-time employees at Herschend's 25 U.S. attractions, including Dollywood, can register for the GROW U pilot program. "When our hosts feel appreciated and are given opportunities like this, they feel cared for and they can pass that feeling on to their guests," Wes Ramey, a spokesman for Dollywood Co., said. Ramey said the program from Herschend that affects roughly 3,000 Dollywood employees had Parton's full backing. "She's very supportive of the employees learning and continuing to grow themselves," he said. In addition to the Dollywood park in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., the GROW U program also applies to attractions such as Pink Adventure Tours in Tennessee, Arizona and Nevada; Silver Dollar City in Missouri; and Adventure Aquarium in New Jersey.



