Lowell warehouse for Amazon opens

The first Amazon.com Inc. warehouse in Arkansas outside the Little Rock area opened in Lowell in Benton County on Thursday and will employ 100 people to start.

The last-mile delivery station takes up 60,000 square feet the global retail and technology company has leased in a 100,000-square-foot warehouse at 315 S. Lincoln St. in Lowell.

The facility is the third delivery station in Arkansas. Amazon also operates delivery stations in Little Rock and Maumelle as well as the larger fulfillment centers in Little Rock and North Little Rock. Delivery stations generally are the last stop before packages reach customer porches.

The 24.7-acre property is owned by Rogers Warehouse Development LLC.

Almost $500,000 was spent to adapt part of the warehouse for Amazon's use, according to a building permit obtained for that address.

"Being located in the geographic center of Northwest Arkansas, Lowell is an ideal location for final transportation of Amazon's goods and a reliable source of a highly skilled workforce," Lowell Mayor Chris Moore said in the announcement.

-- Noel Oman

No spread of Indiana bird flu seen so far

INDIANAPOLIS -- A strain of avian flu that can cause high mortality rates among birds hasn't spread to neighboring farms since it was confirmed at a commercial turkey farm in southern Indiana, state officials said Thursday.

Poultry farms near the infected Dubois County farm have completed an initial round of testing for avian influenza, and all of the tests were negative, the Indiana Board of Animal Health said.

Testing of the control-area farms will continue on a weekly basis, the agency said. The 18 commercial poultry flocks in the control area are under quarantine, it said.

Animal Health Board staff have reached out to known hobby/backyard poultry owners in the control area to schedule testing of birds there, it said.

State officials have euthanized 29,000 turkeys at the infected farm to prevent the spread of the disease, said Denise Derrer Spears, a spokeswoman for the Animal Health Board.

-- The Associated Press

Arkansas Index falls to 762.33, off 16.16

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 762. 33, down 16.16.

"Stocks recovered from losses early in the day precipitated by a hotter than expected January CPI report but then subsequently fell in afternoon trading following comments from St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard calling for a 1% rise in interest rates by July," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.