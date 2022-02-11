Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• Kyle Mitchelle, 27, of 5401 S.W. Remington Road in Bentonville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm. Mitchelle was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Siloam Springs

• Brady Putman, 29, of 941 Louis Circle in Siloam Springs, was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Putman was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.