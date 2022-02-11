Not over till it's over

Here are a few examples of the good news about the coronavirus:

The White House says it is "making plans for a less-disruptive phase" of the national covid response.

Governors of even blue states are ending mask mandates in public areas.

Governors of even blue states are ending mask mandates in schools.

The other day, Dr. Anthony Fauci announced that "we are certainly heading out of" the full-blown pandemic phase of this virus.

In this state, the number of new cases of covid-19 continues to drop. The number of people hospitalized continues to drop. And Arkansas continues to drop down the list of states with the worst infections.

In the covid charts provided by this newspaper's extra sections in the replica edition, on Thursday Arkansas was listed at No. 19 in cases per 100,000 residents. Which is down considerably.

Speaking of charts, the graphic showing the three spikes of the virus over the last two years shows a sharp drop in the last month.

But the drop bottoms out just about the same spot where the delta variant topped out months ago. We aren't out of the woods just yet.

Get your shot.