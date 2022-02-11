NWA PREP BASKETBALL REPORT

Few teams faced a bigger challenge than The New School, which had to go on the road for consecutive games to face County Line and Ozark Catholic, two schools that are nearing 30 wins each on the season.

The New School responded by winning both games handily to take the lead in the 1A-1 West Conference standings. The New School won by 10 points, 52-42 at County Line then followed that up with a 21-point, 69-48, win at Ozark Catholic seven days later.

The New School (30-3, 12-1) can clinch the 1A-1 West Conference championship and a No. 1 seed for the district tournament at Mulberry with a home win tonight against St. Paul.

The win at County Line on Feb. 1 avenged a loss at home to County Line earlier in the season.

"Not many teams can go to County Line and win," The New School coach David Ferrell said. "That was a hard-fought win. We had to win by 10 points (league tiebreaker) and we won by 10, exactly. Then we had to go to Ozark Catholic, which is playing really well, and we won that game by (21). So, I'm really proud of our team."

There are challenges ahead for The New School where teams like County Line (29-4, 10-1) and Ozark Catholic (27-8, 10-4) could see the Cougars again in postseason play. But the Cougars' strong non-conference schedule that included wins over Springdale (No. 3 in Class 6A) and Manila (No. 3 in Class 3A) will have the them prepared.

"There's some really good teams and really good coaches in our league," Ferrell said. "And our non-conference schedule, where we played teams like Springdale, Springdale Har-Ber, and Rogers helped us prepare for this stretch."

HAAS HALL-ROGERS

Kublanov piling up points

Haas Hall-Rogers is still experiencing growing pains as a third-year program, but at least one player has blossomed into a star already.

Zachary Kublanov, a junior point guard, is averaging 26 points with a career-high 29 points in a game earlier this season against Thaden. Kublanov has surpassed 1,000 points for his career despite playing only seven games last year when the Haas Hall-Rogers program withdrew from playing because of concerns about Covid-19. Kublanov started and averaged 17 points as a freshman, when he was only 5-foot-1 and 95 pounds.

Two years later, he takes the court at 5-foot-8, 130 pounds.

"Zachary is super smart," Haas Hall-Rogers coach Zach Harrod said. "He's able to see things out there on the court that others don't see, and he did that even when he was a freshman. He's also put in a ton of work to make himself stronger. Being super intelligent and working harder than any player I've ever seen are the attributes that's made him into the player he is today."

Haas Hall-Rogers entered Thursday night's final regular-season game with St. Paul at 5-11 overall and 1-11 in conference play. But better days could be forthcoming with Kublanov coming back to lead a team with some new players.

"There were times when we had only five players and, if someone fouled out, we played with four," Harrod said. "But we've got a bunch of 9th-graders coming up next year. That additional manpower will help, for sure."

SPRINGDALE HAR-BER

Intensity remains focal point

Har-Ber's may have the upper hand in the 6A-West Conference standings, but Lady Wildcats coach Kimberly Jenkins still wants improvement from her players in each and every game as they head to the stretch run.

Jenkins made it a point to challenge her players as Har-Ber prepared for Friday's home game against Bentonville West.

"I told the seniors to finish the way they want to be remembered," Jenkins said. "For the juniors, it was to finish the way they want to start next year, and for the sophomores, it was finish the way they hoped to have started this year.

"We talked to everybody about taking that step forward in maturity and finish this season really strong."

Har-Ber enters tonight's homecoming game in a favorable situation. The Lady Wildcats have at least a three-game lead on the remaining 6A-West teams with just six games remaining.

Jenkins, however, admits Har-Ber's first-place status and the conference standings aren't something she discusses with her team that much.

"I am, more or less, just talking about the next game and what we need to go to get better," Jenkins said. "It's a consistent thing with us. We do talk about the big picture and what we want to achieve this year.

"We really try to focus on bringing intensity so we can maintain that position. We know how important every practice is, and we try to get better."

ROGERS

Road wins have Lady Mounties climbing

Rogers' situation in the 6A-West Conference girls standings has greatly improved in slightly more than 24 hours.

The Lady Mounties entered Tuesday's game with Bentonville West in a tie for fourth place, but now find themselves in a tie for second place with Bentonville and Rogers Heritage with five games remaining after Tuesday's win at West and Wednesday's win at Springdale.

"It's where we find ourselves today," Rogers coach Preston Early said. "We know there is still a lot of basketball to go. We mentioned to the girls on the bus ride home Wednesday that we have put ourselves in a position because of what we've been able to accomplish on the court.

"We've kept our focus on what's next and not on what we have done. I think that has helped our mentality. Our players have a good mindset of a short memory, whether we won a game or lost a game. We just moved on to the next one."

Aubrey Treadwell led the Lady Mounties' offense in both games with 14 points against West and 17 points against Springdale. Meanwhile, Rogers enjoyed a pair of double-doubles in their makeup win over Springdale as Ava Maner had 15 points and 10 assists while Abby Harris had 14 points and 13 rebounds.

The Lady Mounties will try to keep their momentum going tonight when they return home to play Springdale in a regularly scheduled game.

"There's a lot left to play for, and a lot of seeding is up in the air," Early said. "We just don't want to get ahead of ourselves and worry about where we'll be three weeks from now. We want to focus on what we need to do today and be successful with that, then how will that set us up for the task ahead of us."