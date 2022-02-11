FOOTBALL

Eight added to Hall of Fame

The long wait to be voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame is finally over for several deserving candidates. In a year with no sure-fire first-ballot candidates, the panel of voters opted to choose five players who have waited years -- or even decades -- for the honor with offensive lineman Tony Boselli, linebacker Sam Mills, defensive back LeRoy Butler, and defensive linemen Bryant Young and Richard Seymour all getting the nod in results announced Thursday night. The five had all come up short as finalists in previous years and been out of the game for between the last nine and 24 seasons but that didn't diminish their remarkable accomplishments that will send them to Canton for induction this summer. Three others who also have endured long waits were voted in by the panel with former Raiders speedster Cliff Branch getting in as the senior candidate, Super Bowl winner Dick Vermeil in the coach category and longtime head of officiating Art McNally as a contributor.

BASKETBALL

Mavs trade Porzingis

The Dallas Mavericks are sending Kristaps Porzingis to the Washington Wizards for Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans, a person with knowledge of the trade said Thursday. The deal was reached not long before the NBA trading deadline and ends the plan to pair Porzingis with fellow European and young Dallas star Luka Doncic. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade hasn't been announced. Porzingis has missed the past five games with a right knee injury and has been sidelined for 21 of 55 games this season because of various injuries and a positive covid-19 test.

Bucks add center Ibaka

The defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks added center Serge Ibaka as part of a four-team trade Thursday that also included the Los Angeles Clippers, Detroit Pistons and Sacramento Kings. The Pistons added Marvin Bagley III, who was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 draft. He's had a disappointing, injury-filled four seasons with the Kings and will try to rebuild his career in Detroit. The 6-11 forward is still just 22 years old and was averaging 9.3 points and 7.2 rebounds this season with Sacramento. The Kings added guard Donte DiVincenzo and forwards Trey Lyles and Josh Jackson. The Clippers received forwards Rodney Hood and Semi Ojeleye.

Beal undergoes surgery

Washington Wizards guard had surgery Thursday to repair a torn ligament in his left wrist, the team said. Beal opted earlier this week to have the season-ending surgery. A three-time All-Star, Beal averaged 23.2 points and a career-high 6.6 assists in 40 games before he suffered the torn scapholunate ligament on Jan. 29 at Memphis. Beal's surgery was performed by Dr. Michele Carson at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York. The Wizards had hoped to build around Beal after the departure of his backcourt mate, John Wall, but the team has not advanced beyond the first round of the playoffs since 2017.

GOLF

Unknown off to solid start

Sahith Theegala crashed golf's biggest party. Playing in the last group off the 10th tee Thursday in his first WM Phoenix Open start, Theegala was 7 under with two holes left when the round was suspended because of darkness. K.H. Lee was second after a 6-under 65. Theegala, a 24-year-old former Pepperdine star, got into the event on a sponsor exemption. The fans were back in full force on an 80-degree day at firm and fast TPC Scottsdale, with well over 100,000 on hand and a lot more expected Friday and Saturday. Last year, daily attendance was limited to 5,000 because of the covid-19 pandemic.

HORSE RACING

Cox named top trainer

Knicks Go won Horse of the Year and older dirt male horse honors at the Eclipse Awards on Thursday night, and Brad Cox won for the second consecutive year as best trainer in a ceremony at Santa Anita. Winner of the Pegasus World Cup and Breeders' Cup Classic, Knicks Go received 228 out of a possible 235 first-place votes for Horse of the Year. The Maryland-bred gray owned by Korea Racing Authority and trained by Cox won five races in seven starts as a 5-year-old last year. Essential Quality, another of Cox's horses, was named 3-year-old male. He won the Belmont and Travers stakes in New York, and finished behind Medina Spirit in the Kentucky Derby and the Breeders' Cup Classic in their only two meetings. Cox won 269 races, including 30 graded stakes. In other awards, Echo Zulo won 2-year-old filly; Malathaat won 3-year-old; Ce Ce won female sprinter; Letruska won older dirt female; Jackie's Warrior won male sprinter; Britain-bred Yibir won male turf horse; and Japan-bred Loves Only You won female turf horse. In the human awards, Oaklawn's Joel Rosario won as jockey, and Southern Californa-based Jessica Pyfer was chosen apprentice jockey.

HOCKEY

Edmonton fires coach

The Edmonton Oilers fired Coach Dave Tippett on Thursday with the star-studded team scrambling to secure a playoff spot. Jay Woodcroft, the 45-year-old head coach of the Oilers' AHL affiliate in Bakersfield, Calif., will take over behind the bench. He will be joined by assistant Dave Manson, who replaces Jim Playfair. After beginning the season 16-5-0, the Oilers have gone 7-13-3 in a head-scratching performance for a team led by stars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. Edmonton (23-18-3) stands fifth in the NHL's Pacific Division, five points out of a wild-card spot, and has lost its last two games. Tippett, 60, was named Oilers coach in May 2019, three weeks after Ken Holland was hired as GM and president of hockey operations.

Edmonton Oilers head coach Dave Tippett, back, stands on the bench behind Leon Draisaitl, of Germany, from left to right, Warren Foegele, Ryan McLeod, Devin Shore and Jesse Puljujarvi, of Sweden, during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Vancouver Canucks, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

