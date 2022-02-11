Olympic fans undaunted by closed Winter Games in China

BEIJING -- Behind barrier fences, in socially distanced stadium seating or outside in below-freezing temperatures, these are an unusual Olympics for fans and spectators at these second pandemic-era Games.

Beijing's Olympic village and all the competition venues are cut off from the surrounding city by fences and barriers, a so-called "closed loop" aimed at keeping athletes, coaches, journalists, Games staff and volunteers separated from Beijing locals. It's all part of the strict covid protocols imposed by the country where the coronavirus first emerged but which claims some of the lowest death and infection rates in the world.

Judging by a series of images captured by Associated Press photographers over the first few days of the Games, the pandemic measures don't appear to have dimmed the enthusiasm of the most faithful fans.

Inside the loop, rows of spectators occupy every other seat to maintain social distance as they wait for the start of the men's singles short program at figure skating competition.

Outside, Beijingers watch a big screen as China's mixed relay team wins gold in short track speedskating. And fans outside the iconic Bird's Nest stadium in minus-two degrees Celsius watch fireworks explode during the opening ceremony.

Spectators watch during the men's moguls qualifying at Genting Snow Park at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)



Spectators watch during the women's normal hill individual ski jumping final at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)



Spectators watch during the men's moguls qualifying at Genting Snow Park at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)



A lone fan waits for the start of the men's singles short program in the figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)



People watch the during the men's normal hill individual ski jumping trial round in a nearly empty Zhangjiakou National Ski Jumping Centre at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)



Residents watch a big screen showing China's team in the mixed team relay final during the short track speedskating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

