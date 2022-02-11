Olympics notebook

FIGURE SKATING Hearing set for Valieva

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva’s right to compete in the women’s event at the Beijing Olympics will be decided at an urgent hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. The International Testing Agency said it will lead an appeal on behalf of the IOC against a decision by Russia’s anti-doping agency to lift a provisional ban — which Russian officials had imposed Tuesday — on the 15-year-old Valieva for failing a doping test in December. Valieva is the heavy favorite in her event which begins Tuesday after setting world record scores this season and landing the first quad jump by a women at an Olympics. The ITA confirmed reports that Valieva tested positive for the banned substance trimetazidine at the Russian national championships in St. Petersburg six weeks ago The positive test was flagged by a laboratory in Sweden only on Tuesday — the day after Valieva helped the Russians win the team event and just hours before the medal ceremony, which was then postponed. Whether the Russians will lose their gold medal in the team event will be decided later.

SKIING No medal for Shiffrin

Mikaela Shiffrin completed the super-G at the Beijing Olympics in a time way out of medal contention — but for the first time in three races at the 2022 Games, she made it to the finish. The two-time Olympic Alpine gold medalist crossed the line at the bottom of a course known as The Rock in an unofficial time of 1 minute, 14.30 seconds. That left the 26-year-old American more than a half-second behind the eventual gold winner Lara Gut-Behrami of Switzerland. It also put Shiffrin in eighth place after only 11 of the 44 entrants had taken their turns down the slope. Shiffrin never had entered a super-G at an Olympics before, although she did win a gold in the event at the 2019 world championship and a bronze at last year’s worlds. She failed to finish her opening run in the two-run events that preceded the super-G in Beijing: the giant slalom and the slalom, both of which she won at past Olympics. Shiffrin actually started well enough, reaching the initial check point in 12.66 seconds — ahead of Gut-Behrami’s pace. But from there, Shiffrin lost touch with the leader, losing hundredths, then tenths, of seconds along the way. Gut-Behrami’s Olympic gold comes after two consecutive fourth-place finishes in super-G at the Winter Games. Mirjam Puchner of Austria clinched silver in her first Olympic race, finishing 0.22 seconds behind Gut-Behrami. Michelle Gisin was 0.30 behind her Swiss teammate in third.

HOCKEY No shots for Czech women

The Czech Republic became the sixth women’s hockey team, and first since Italy at the 2006 Torino Games, to fail to register a shot on net in a period at the Winter Games. The Czech Republic, making their Olympics debut, was out-shot 18-0 by the United States in the opening period of their quarterfinal playoff game. Despite the lopsided edge in shots, Czech goalie Klara Peslarova stopped all 18 shots to keep the game scoreless through 20 minutes. The Czech team scored on their second shot on goal 4:59 into the second period. Hilary Knight tied it 48 seconds later.

WOMEN’S SKELETON Close race for gold

The last time Australia won an Olympic medal in a sliding sport? That would be never. Never even been close, with the country’s best result in any bobsled, skeleton or luge race being a 10th-place showing in 2010. Jaclyn Narracott is now two runs away from changing everything. The 31-year-old Brisbane native — a distant 16th at her only other Olympic appearance four years ago — is the leader midway through the women’s skeleton event at the Beijing Games. Her first two runs were timed in 2 minutes, 4.34 seconds, putting her 0.21 seconds ahead of Germany’s Hannah Neise and 0.23 seconds ahead of another German, Tina Hermann. A lot is still up in the air. There are eight women within 0.53 seconds of the lead heading into Saturday night’s final two runs, including five-time U.S. Olympian Katie Uhlaender. She finished in 2:04.87.

LUGE Germany wins team relay

Germany has swept the gold medals in luge’s four events at the Beijing Games. The Germans won the team relay Thursday night, holding off Austria and Latvia for the victory. Natalie Geisenberger won the women’s gold, Johannes Ludwig the men’s gold, and Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt the doubles gold. They then teamed up to take the relay by less than one-tenth of a second over Austria. The U.S. was seventh, with the team of Chris Mazdzer, Ashley Farquharson and the doubles sled of Zack DiGregorio and Sean Hollander. Germany has now won 11 luge gold medals in 12 events over the last three Winter Olympics.

SPEEDSKATING Dutch skater gets sweep

Irene Schouten of the Netherlands has completed a speedskating sweep of the women’s distance events at the Beijing Olympics, setting another Olympic record with a victory in the 5,000 meters. Schouten also won the 3,000 on Saturday, setting an Olympic mark on the opening day of speedskating at the Ice Ribbon oval. She was even more dominant Thursday in the longest women’s race with a winning time of 6 minutes, 43.51 seconds. That broke the 20-year-old Olympic mark held by Germany’s Claudia Pechstein. No one else was even close. Schouten finished 4.67 seconds ahead of silver medalist Isabelle Weidemann of Canada, while the bronze went to Martina Sablikova of the Czech Republic.