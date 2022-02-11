OnFilm, education, tech issues

First up, some Mr. Big Shot Movie Man housekeeping.

Over on my OnFilm video column, which you can see by clicking below (if you're reading this column on our iPad app, which I'd recommend) I'm talking about the Oscar nominations that came out earlier this week. I kind of feel like I say the same thing every year about the Oscars (they're fine, but I'm not sure that a film critic is required to have an opinion on what's basically an industry booster banquet writ large) but I do have specific thoughts about specific films and nominations. It's more fun for me to talk about the Oscars than it is to write about them. So check out the video.

And about that video -- I've been doing it a while now but it's still in what I consider Beta-testing mode. Basically it consists on me flipping on a camera and talking about the movies for 20 minutes or so. There's no editing or much post-production stuff, it's basically just a way for me to get more content into a section that has finite parameters.

Which means it's not slick. It's just me talking to you from my home studio/office, captured by the same camera (not a bad one) I use for Zoom calls. Someday, when all this pandemic furor has settled, I hope we'll move into a more professional studio (there's one in the newspaper office) and we'll do some editing. Maybe I'll show clips (I could actually do that now, if I had more time) and I want to bring in some guests, probably via Zoom.

I'm only bringing this up because some of you have noticed the video column, and commented and a couple of you have even offered your professional services to try and help me produce a sleeker product. I appreciate that, but for the time being, the video is going to remain something I crank out in an hour or so in the middle of the week. Because that's really all the time I have to allot to it.

It's a lagniappe -- a little bonus for people who want to seek it out. Back in the blog days, I used to occasionally do these videos and I've been interested in doing a podcast-type project for several years. It's not a big deal (yet) but maybe we'll turn it into one. After we're back to whatever our normal is going to be.

...

The impulse for the OnFilm video partly stems from the ongoing adult education sessions I lead for Lifequest of Arkansas, where I typically show a movie and talk with people about it. The pandemic forced us to move those sessions online, which -- while I much prefer being in a classroom where I can interact with people in a real space -- is better than nothing.

Starting about five years ago, I started leading deep dives into television series in the winter term, starting with Krzysztof Kieslowski's "Dekalog." I had some trepidation about that -- I wasn't sure that anyone would sign up to watch a 1989 Polish series consisting of 10 one-hour films, inspired by the Decalogue of the Ten Commandments. But it worked really well -- we went on to explore HBO's "Deadwood" and Ray McKinnon's "Rectify." This year I'd planned to use the first season of Mike White and Laura Dern's 2011 HBO series "Enlightened" to talk about the question of whether anybody could really change or not.

When I planned the class, I assumed we'd be back in real spaces. After all, last summer we were able (thanks to Matt Smith) to use a theater at the Riverdale 10 for my movie class.

We know what happened. The omnicron surge forced us back online. And though the "Enlightened" DVDs seemed to work fine in test runs, when it actually came time to show them to my class I was thwarted by technical problems. Even though I keep reading that you can share the output of your computer's DVD player over Zoom, in reality this isn't possible. At least not for me.

(And apparently not for some others too. I heard an anecdote about a frustrated film professor at a Northeast university showing films to his students by pointing his webcam at the screen of his iPad while "Citizen Kane" played. That's one way to do it I suppose.)

Anyway, limitations aren't necessarily bad things, and the class has evolved into something different from what I'd planned.

So I had to call an audible, and find films I could show over Zoom.

So far, I think it has worked out, though I wouldn't be shocked if some Friday morning I find myself talking to myself.

Which is exactly what I'm practicing doing with the OnFilm video. Thanks for tuning in.

pmartin@adgnewsroom.com